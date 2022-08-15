 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska football's 2022 alternate uniform honors 1983 'Scoring Explosion' team

For one still-to-be-determined game this season, Nebraska football will wear home alternate jerseys honoring the 1983 Husker 'Scoring Explosion' squad. 

After hinting for days, NU unveiled the alternate jerseys on social media Monday. Although a tweet did not specifically mention the uniform was Nebraska's alternate look — it closely resembles the current uniform — a Husker spokesman confirmed it was an alternate. 

The red jersey has a white N on the shoulder. The white pants have red stripes on them; when current Nebraska coach Scott Frost arrived, he ditched the pants stripes in favor of the no-stripe look worn by some of the best Husker teams in the 1990s.

The look continues a trend of Nebraska embracing alternates that could easily serve as the team's standard uniform. Last season at Oklahoma, NU wore striped pants that weren't immediately noticed by some in the press box. 

In 2017, NU wore uniforms that honored the 1997 team, which approximate the look Nebraska currently wears. It's a far cry from NU's first alternates in the Big Ten, worn ten years ago against Wisconsin, in which the Adidas design resembled something closer to a superhero outfit. 

