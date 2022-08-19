Notes: Trev Alberts 'confident' on sellout streak, Nebraska makes two for 2023 CB

As he prepares to head to Ireland with the Nebraska football team, NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts expects the Huskers' home opener against North Dakota will be the program’s 383rd full house.

“I’m confident we’ll be sold out,” Alberts said. He felt the same for the entirety of Nebraska’s home schedule, although, with Big Ten rules on opposing fan tickets, he doesn’t yet know how many remain for league games.

As of Thursday evening, 446 tickets remain for the North Dakota game, followed by 602 for Georgia Southern and 603 for Oklahoma. NU has tried a variety of new ticket deals to move some of its inventory, including $30 tickets for the home opener. The Georgia Southern game features promotions for representatives of the military and agriculture. Also, for a second year, Nebraska will use its “Red Carpet Experience” to match donor tickets to underserved youth in the community.

It’s likely more tickets remain for many of the Big Ten games, based on league rules that allot a larger number of tickets for opposing fans. Typically, outside of the Iowa game, most of those tickets return to NU.

The program has 382 straight sellouts dating back to 1962.

Huskers make final two for 2023 New Orleans cornerback

New Orleans Edna Karr cornerback Ryan Robinson, who visited Nebraska over the summer, has the Huskers and Oregon as his two finalists, he told On3. Robinson has been one of NU’s primary 2023 targets at cornerback for months.

“Nebraska is in my ear every five minutes,” he told On3. “I can start there Day 1 and that’s a big highlight for me — being able to start early — and also being with Louisiana guys like Ajay Allen and Decoldest Crawford."

With the addition of two coaches — Mickey Joseph and Bryan Applewhite — who have spent large parts of their coaching careers recruiting in the state the Huskers have ramped up their attention on Louisiana, signing Allen and Crawford in the 2022 class. In 2023, Nebraska one recruit, receiver Omarion Miller, from Louisiana.

Gretna lineman lands Arizona State offer

Gretna offensive lineman Mason Goldman got his biggest scholarship offer yet on Thursday when Arizona State made one to the 6-foot-6, 240-pounder.

Goldman, part of the state’s top lines, got offers from Kansas, Memphis and Wyoming over the summer, as well. Arizona State, which landed Lincoln Christian tight end Jared Bubak almost a decade ago, has aggressively offered prospects from the state since the arrival of head coach Herm Edwards. ASU came close to landing Bellevue West tight end Kaden Helms — now a freshman at Oklahoma — and made strong inroads with Omaha Burke linebacker Devon Jackson, now a freshman at Oregon.