Shatel: Nate Rohr takes his Nebraska PA role seriously — as seriously as he takes his Huskers

Nate Rohr has his dream job.
From his perch high above Memorial Stadium, he serves as narrator of Nebraska football games, giving Husker fans information and setting up the next play.
Nate Rohr (left) has been the voice fans hear in Memorial Stadium since 2016.
SAM BRODERSEN, Husker Vision
Suddenly, not long ago, he became Nate Roar.
It happened toward the end of last season. When Nebraska reached a third down, Rohr’s voice would jump up and hold the consonant into the next county.
“It’s THIRDDDDDDDDDDDDDDOWN AND FIVE!”
Sometimes, there might be a few more D’s.
Just like that, Rohr became a topic of Memorial Stadium discussion, much like Scott Frost or the run game.
Did you hear the PA guy? Some loved it. Others couldn’t stand it. Said it was too over the top for Nebraska football.
“It’s the most feedback I’ve gotten on anything,” Rohr said. “Some people tell me they really like it. And I’ve gotten some criticism, to my face and also on the message boards.
“It’s certainly the most divisive thing I’ve done.”
Rohr didn’t fall in love with the public address role to be divisive.
As a kid in Beatrice, he always wanted to broadcast games. The PA thing happened by accident, when Rohr was a sophomore at Beatrice and the basketball PA job was open. Rohr’s knack for broadcasting everything around him was good enough for an athletic director in need.
Soon he was doing PA for basketball, volleyball and football. Then, as a student at NU, his voice could be heard at Husker softball, soccer, swimming, gymnastics and basketball.
And finally, in 2016, football. A dream come true for the lifelong Husker fan.
Rohr grew into the gig, showing the right balance of passion and accuracy. And then last fall his bosses threw him a curve ball.
After hearing Oklahoma's PA man get animated and loud on Sooner third downs last September in Norman, NU athletic officials returned with a strong suggestion for Rohr: jazz up those third down calls.
And make sure that jazz is loud.
“After the Oklahoma game down there last year, the folks in our athletic department really wanted to push third downs,” Rohr said.
“I didn’t attend the game, but from what I could tell on TV, it seemed they were really loud, and the (Oklahoma) PA guy would hit third downs.
“I was encouraged to push third downs, to try and encourage folks. It was a little out of my style.”
It seems a little out of character for Nebraska football, too. The game is the thing.
But then again, it’s 2022.
College football is now about the Game Day Experience. The Fan Experience.
Husker Vision changed the game in 1994, and NU fans have heard loud recorded music bounce off the stadium walls and watched videos and commercials during time outs.
And embraced a tradition, the Tunnel Walk, that they wanted to keep out of all the technology.
The video board has played cheerleader for a long time, and apparently last week NU showed Ochaun Mathis calling for fans to get loud.
It’s a balancing act that Rohr embraces. He’s takes the PA role very seriously, but also his Huskers, too.
“I’ve always displayed passion,” Rohr said. “I want it pretty clear that I work for the University of Nebraska and I always want Nebraska to win.
"At the same time I want to be accurate. I want to get the details right and show some passion.
“I think they (NU staff) thought Oklahoma got a little help from that. And I understand, I have no bearing on whether Nebraska wins or loses a football game. But especially last year, when there were so many close games, if there’s a small, tiny bit I can help...”
Memorial Stadium will continue to hear the Rohr of the crowd.
