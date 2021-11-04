HuskerExtra app adds new dimension to sports coverage

The Husker football season, most would agree, has been a roller coaster — the promise of a decisive win over Northwestern, the heartbreak of narrow losses against Oklahoma and Michigan and the frustration of defeat at the hands of Illinois, Minnesota and Purdue.

Even the consistently strong volleyball team hit a rough patch. But there’s been one pretty consistent, high-level performer -- the new HuskerExtra website.

And now it’s getting even better, with a convenient and customizable app that will serve you up all the best Husker sports content, packaged how you decide and accessible anytime, anyplace on your smartphone or tablet.

Launched in August, HuskerExtra debuted as a website, combining all the Husker sports coverage from the Journal Star and the Omaha World-Herald. Then it added exclusive features – like the Sip ‘n Sam Showdown – bringing together the most trusted voices from the Husker sports beats.

Available now in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, the HuskerExtra app combines all the website’s great content and adds an ever-growing list of new features. Right off the bat, subscribers can customize their sports feeds, getting their preferred sports news displayed more conveniently. A comprehensive schedule will create a one-stop shop to see who the Huskers are playing and when in every sport.

Subscribers can download the app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, log in and start the experience. If you’re not a subscriber, it’s as easy and going to huskerextra.com and signing up at the $4.99 per month introductory rate or you can purchase your subscription in the app using Apple Pay or Google Pay, where offers may differ. For readers who had the Journal Star’s old HuskerExtra app, it will automatically update.

The app builds on the interactive experience – the community of Husker sports fans – that Husker Extra is all about. Stories, video, emails and texts keep fans in the game – even when there aren’t any games.

Oh, and one more thing. If you’re worried about supply chain issues and product shortages as you shop this holiday season, a HuskerExtra subscription makes a great gift. It delivers daily. It always fits. And red never goes out of style.

