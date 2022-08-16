Nebraska basketball set to hire Mississippi State's Ernie Zeigler as new assistant

Nebraska basketball has hired former head coach and longtime Ben Howland aide Ernie Zeigler as its new assistant coach, a source confirmed to the Omaha World-Herald.

A former Central Michigan head coach with 22 years of Division-I experience, Zeigler spent the last seven years as Howland’s assistant at Mississippi State, which was his third stint on Howland’s bench. The Bulldogs won 20 games three times and made one NCAA Tournament during that span. MSU fired Howland in March after finishing 18-16 last season.

Zeigler also worked with Howland at UCLA and Pittsburgh, where Zeigler helped the Bruins and Panthers make deep postseason runs. Zeigler helped UCLA reach the national championship game in 2005-06. He helped Pitt reach the Sweet 16 in 2001-02 and 2002-03.

At each stop, Zeigler provided what Howland considers to be the most valuable attribute in an assistant.

“He had a good background in terms of recruiting contacts,” Howland said Monday. “The number one thing you want out of an assistant coach is someone who can help you recruit players. (Zeigler) has good relationships, especially in Michigan, Illinois and those areas where he spent his formative years in basketball.”

Zeigler was born in Detroit and spent his first six years in coaching (1990-96) as an assistant at Frank Cody High School in the same city. He started his own AAU program, too, before coaching in China, Saudi Arabia and the college ranks.

Zeigler coached at Kansas State (1999-2000) and Bowling Green (2000-2001) before meeting Howland at Pittsburgh. And he coached at Central Michigan (2006-2012) and Detroit Mercy (2013-2015) before his most recent stop at Mississippi State.

Howland said he first hired Zeigler, whom Howland described as a “good Christian man” for his work ethic, his basketball mind and his relationships – which are formed on a simple principle.

“I mean, it’s not (BS),” Howland said. “He’s real. When you have a reputation of telling the truth, I think kids, families, everybody appreciates that in coaches.”

Zeigler’s honest approach helped Howland land key pieces at multiple stops. At Mississippi State, Zeigler “spearheaded” the recruitment of ESPN Top 100 player Abdul Ado, who averaged 6.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in four seasons with the Bulldogs. The last Nebraska player to equal or surpass those numbers in a season was Isaiah Roby, who averaged 11.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 2018-19, Tim Miles’ final season as coach.

Zeigler used his Detroit connections to help MSU land former Michigan State guard Rocket Watts in the transfer portal last offseason. Watts averaged 8.4 points per game in two seasons at Michigan State and 4.4 points with the Bulldogs last season, when he battled a hip injury. He transferred to Oakland this offseason.

Earlier in his career, Zeigler recruited Luc Richard Mbah a Moute and Alfred Aboya to UCLA. Both forwards played key roles during the Bruins' consecutive Final Four trips in 2006-07 and 2007-08.

Later, Zeigler helped Aboya, now the head coach at the NBA’s Academy Africa, land a job as a player director development with the G-League.

“He was very much a part of (players’) lives during the recruiting process as well as after,” Howland said. “It was really Ernie who helped (Aboya) get that job in the NBA.”

The recruiting process has evolved significantly during Zeigler’s career, but Howland says Zeigler evolved with it. He’s expanded his recruiting base to Texas, California and several other regions. And he understands that selling recruits often means answering the question: “How much NIL Money is involved in my package?”

“Whatever university you’re representing has to be on board with NIL to fundraise and make it happen,” Howland said.

Nebraska likes its chances on the NIL battleground, and it likes Zeigler as its representative during those battles. He’ll replace former Nebraska assistant Armon Gates, who left the program for a job at Oregon last month, in Lincoln. With Gates’ departure, none of coach Fred Hoiberg’s original assistants remain on staff.

Nebraska parted ways with assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih in March. It eliminated Doc Sadler’s special assistant position the same week.

Hoiberg’s new staff consists of Nate Loenser, Adam Howard and Zeigler. Loenser, who worked with Hoiberg at Iowa State and with the Chicago Bulls, was hired in April of 2021. Howard joined this past April. Zeigler was hired Monday, and Nebraska is expected to formally announce his hiring later this week.

Howland said he and Hoiberg had “good, long talks” about Zeigler during the hiring process, and he’s confident Hoiberg will find Zeigler as helpful as he did.

In fact, Howland believes Hoiberg is already realizing it.

“I know (Zeigler) is working his tail off right now in recruiting,” Howland said. “He’s trying to land some key guys for (Hoiberg). I think (Zeigler) will be very helpful to Fred.”