Amie Just: Nebraska, Creighton's five-set thriller worthy of Mount Rushmore spot

OMAHA — Extraordinary.

CHI Health Center — and all its former names — has been home to epic moments regardless of sport since it opened in 2003, but Wednesday’s thriller of a five-set volleyball match between No. 2 Nebraska and No. 17 Creighton deserves a spot on the building’s Mount Rushmore.

Nebraska (6-0) walked away victorious in the end, but not before Creighton (5-2) gave the Huskers a scare by winning the third and fourth sets in front of a record-setting crowd of 15,797 people.

For context, the CHI Health Center at 15,797 would be the Cornhusker State's 13th largest city — slightly larger than Scottsbluff (14,436) but smaller than La Vista (16,746).

“If Omaha’s gonna get 15,000 in here, we might as well give them a show,” coach John Cook said. “I thought it was a heck of a show tonight.”

A show made for prime-time on Fox Sports 1.

Though, it’s incredibly unfortunate that the must-see TV was kicked to Fox Sports 2 just as the match entered its fifth set. Contractual obligations are the likely culprit as to why an extra-sets match was preempted for a pregame show — not the game itself, but the pregame show — for two middling NL West teams: the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Regardless, obligations or not, still embarrassing. And frustrating for volleyball fans who missed out on a truly entertaining final frame.

Nebraska was coming off its worst set of the match – and, arguably, the season. Nebraska hit for a combined .047 and added three service errors in the fourth game, which helped propel Creighton to a 25-17 victory.

“You could visibly see that Creighton wanted it more than we did,” sophomore outside hitter Lindsay Krause said. “But we made the choice that in that fifth set, we were going to show that we wanted it, and I feel like that was the change in the energy.”

The fifth set wasn’t entirely in the bag, though.

While sophomore outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein started the fifth game with a kill, back-to-back kills by Creighton paired with a NU attack error gave the Bluejays an early 3-1 lead. The two sides seemingly traded points from there until Krause knocked down back-to-back kills of her own off Anni Evans assists and added a block alongside freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick to put Nebraska up 8-6 at the mid-set break.

Nebraska took over for the final time to end the game with four straight kills with the one from freshman outside hitter Hayden Kubik serving as the final exclamation mark on the night.

The younger Kubik sister was thrown into action as NU’s fourth pin after Ally Batenhorst, the team’s typical fourth outside hitter in the rotation, re-aggravated her abdominal muscle injury during warmups. Hayden Kubik proved valuable in the fifth set as she, to quote Cook, “had some big girl swings” to help propel Nebraska to the win — adding two kills on four attacks in the truncated set.

“I don’t think Hayden was ever thinking she was playing tonight,” Cook quipped. “That’s what she looked like when she first went in. She stepped up. I’ve seen her do that in practice a lot, so it didn’t surprise me. Just had to get her to do it.”

Lauenstein, a Waverly native, stole the show, shining bright with her career-high 25 kills on 52 attacks for a hitting percentage of .385. She had 15 kills through the first two sets, as Creighton couldn’t contain her early.

Krause — a Papillon native and Skutt alumna — added 16 kills for a .227 hitting percentage, and senior Madi Kubik added 14 kills.

For Krause, the match’s special moments were on display from the jump.

During pre-game roster introductions, her former club teammate and best friend Norah Sis rolled her mini-volleyball across the floor and under the net to her, rather than throwing it into the crowd.

Written on the ball: “Please don’t block me.” For the record, Krause didn’t block Sis. (But Krause did block Keeley Davis.)

“It was really special to play against her,” Sis said, while Krause added, “We love these matches. It’s so much fun to get to play against each other. We really miss getting to share the court so this is the closest thing that we get to it, so we really take advantage and cherish that.”

Cherishing it.

Those two did. There’s no doubt that all 11 Nebraska natives on the two rosters did. I hope every fan in attendance did too.

“I don’t care if this person’s wearing blue or wearing red, they’re all coming to watch a volleyball match in an 18,000-capacity arena for not a Final Four. We’re just playing,” Krause said. “That is such an amazing thing. I am so happy about that, no matter who is playing to have that big of a crowd at a women’s sports match is very fulfilling.”

There’s no denying that volleyball is important in the state of Nebraska. It’s, to quote Cook, our state treasure.

Take a gander at the list of highest attended regular-season matches in NCAA history.

Top five? Nebraska. Top 10? Nebraska. Top 13? Nebraska. Of the top 17? 14 of them have been held inside the friendly confines of the Cornhusker State.

So, naturally, the Final Four will once again be at this very arena come December.

It’s only fitting that, even in just the third week of the season, the atmosphere inside the CHI Health Center on Wednesday rivaled a tournament crowd.

“It just makes you really proud to be in Nebraska,” Cook said.