Amie Just: What does a belt buckle mean? Well, for John Cook, it's a meaningful gesture

John Cook was taken by surprise.

Nebraska's head volleyball coach thought he had made it crystal clear that he didn't want to celebrate win No. 800 — even saying on the radio before Nebraska's match against Michigan State that reaching 800 wins meant "nothing" to him.

To him, the milestone only signified that he'd been around the coaching ranks for a long time.

Luckily for Cook, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts and his staff paid no mind to Cook's request.

Shortly after Nebraska swept Michigan State to open Big Ten play, Alberts walked onto the court at the Devaney Sports Center to present Cook with a gift to honor the occasion.

It wasn't just any gift. It was a placeholder for a custom Western belt buckle to commemorate Cook's 800th victory. That actual belt buckle is still being made.

The gesture moved Cook. When speaking about the belt buckle after the match, Cook got choked up a handful of times.

“That’s a really meaningful gift to honor something that I really don’t care about,” Cook said. “... That was really meaningful because typical they just give you a volleyball and it ends up in a closet somewhere. That is something that will be very, very meaningful to me.

“I really, really appreciate that and the thought behind it. Somebody put some thought behind it. I will really cherish that.”

Cook continued: "It's a wonderful, wonderful thought and gesture. Those are memories that last for a while in coaching."

Eight hundred wins. That's a monumental achievement, even if Cook doesn't care about it. It's deserving of celebration.

It’s a feat only 18 Division I women’s volleyball coaches in NCAA history had achieved before Friday night. Cook — joining the likes of former Penn State coach Russ Rose — becomes No. 19.

"He is one of the greatest coaches to ever do it," setter Anni Evans said. "... It was really awesome to get to share this moment with him."

Cook joked during his press conference that he’s still 500 wins behind Rose. Sorry, John, it's 530, to be precise. Rose's number to beat: 1,330.

Among Cook's peers actively coaching in the DI ranks, Cook is the sixth and the third to reach the feat this year. American’s Barry Goldberg achieved win No. 800 in August and Colorado State’s Tom Hilbert joined the club earlier this week. Florida’s Mary Wise leads the way among active coaches at 1,010 as of Friday night.

Sure, did Cook say he didn’t want to do anything to ring in No. 800? You bet he did, saying after the game that he told NU volleyball director of operations Lindsay Peterson “we can’t talk about it. There can’t be anything about it.”

“I laid down the hammer and obviously that didn’t work,” Cook said, referring to how John Baylor, the voice of Nebraska volleyball, recognized Cook’s achievement and Alberts’ gift immediately after the match.

The 800th win itself, though, might not be the most meaningful of his career.

But to get to No. 800, he’s had plenty to remember.

An incomplete list of memorable moments:

No. 1: Cook's first career win over UT-Arlington with Wisconsin in 1992.

No. 33: UW’s sweep of South Florida in 1993 for Cook’s first NCAA tourney win.

No. 162: Cook’s first victory as Nebraska’s head coach: a sweep over Northwestern in 2000.

No. 195: Nebraska’s national title victory over Wisconsin in 2000.

No. 381: Nebraska’s national title victory over Stanford in 2006.

No. 469: Cook’s first win with his daughter, Lauren, on the roster in 2010.

No. 545: Lauren’s senior night with a win over Northwestern in 2012.

No. 547: The final game in the Coliseum: an NCAA tourney win over UNI in 2012.

No. 551: The first win in the Devaney Center, a four-setter over Villanova.

No. 629: NU’s sweep of Texas for the national title in Omaha in 2015.

No. 692: NU’s win over Florida for the championship in 2017

And now, at No. 800: the belt buckle match.

To the person responsible for the belt buckle, whether that be Alberts himself or anyone else in that office: well done.

Even though Cook said he didn’t want to commemorate this one, he’ll now remember Friday night for years to come.

He’ll likely place the belt buckle, once it’s finished, somewhere on his desk or a nearby bookshelf. Every once in a while, he’ll probably look at it and smile.

No, not because of the result of Friday’s match, but because someone took the time to make the moment — a moment he said he doesn't care about — special.

And special, well, that’s what the spirit of Nebraska is all about.