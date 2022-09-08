Creighton-Nebraska volleyball match breaks NCAA attendance record

Creighton and Nebraska volleyball did it again.
The Bluejays and Huskers’ match Wednesday night broke the NCAA’s regular-season record for attendance with 15,797 fans at the CHI Health Center.
The previous record was 14,022 fans, also set by CU and NU, in 2018.
Nebraska was set to host Creighton this year, but NU coach John Cook chose to play the match again in Omaha, which will host the 2022 Final Four.
The Huskers and Bluejays will play the 2023 and 2024 matches in Lincoln, and Cook has been slightly open to potentially holding the match in Pinnacle Bank Arena — where the regular season attendance record could be broken again.
Photos: Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach John Cook, left, talks with Creighton Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth as Creighton warms up at CHIHealth Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska celebrates a point against Creighton at CHIHealth Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Sky McCune, left, and Allison Whitten go for the ball against Nebraska at CHIHealth Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiana Schmitt, left, and Norah Sis try to block a ball from Nebraska at CHIHealth Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Allison Whitten, left, and Norah Sis celebrate a first set point against Nebraska at CHIHealth Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick (5) and Madi Kubik (10) celebrate during the match against Creighton on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kennedi Orr (9) reacts from the sidelines during the match against Creighton on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska huddles before the match against Creighton on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska celebrates during the match against Creighton on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Bekka Allick (5) hits a ball past Creighton's Kiana Schmitt (9) on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Creighton's mascot reacts during the match against Nebraska on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska reacts after losing a point to Creighton on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Whitney Lauenstein (13) hits the ball past Creighton's Keeley Davis (6) and Kiara Reinhardt (5) on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kaitlyn Hord (23) hits the ball past Creighton's Kiara Reinhardt (5) on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Creighton's mascot reacts during the match against Nebraska on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Anni Evans (4) misses the ball during the match against Creighton on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst (14) hits the ball and is blocked by Creighton's Kiana Schmitt (9) on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach John Cook reacts during the match against Creighton on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska celebrates during the match against Creighton on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Whitney Lauenstein (13) and Kaitlyn Hord (23) attempt a block during the match against Creighton on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Hayden Kubik (33) hits the ball against Creighton on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kaitlyn Hord (23) reacts after scoring against Creighton on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Bekka Allick (5) reacts from the sideline during the match against Creighton on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause (22) and Bekka Allick (5) attempt a block against Creighton on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (1) reacts with Whitney Lauenstein during the match against Creighton on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (1) serves the ball against Creighton on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Fans fill CHI Health Center Omaha to watch the match between Nebraska and Creighton on Wednesday.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Fans fill CHI Health Center Omaha to watch the match between Nebraska and Creighton on Wednesday.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
