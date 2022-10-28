Former Nebraska libero Kayla Banwarth out as Ole Miss coach

One week after being suspended from leading her team, Kayla Banwarth is out as Mississippi's head volleyball coach. The legendary former Nebraska libero had a 29-38 record midway through her third season.

"I am grateful to the student-athletes for allowing me to be a part of their volleyball careers," Banwarth said in a statement. "Coaching volleyball is my greatest passion. I will continue to pursue that passion when the right opportunity arises. I am excited to see what the next chapter has in store for me and my family."

Ole Miss finished 1-19 in Banwarth's first season, then qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season. This season, the Rebels were 7-10 overall when Banwarth got suspended Oct. 20.

“Ole Miss head volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth is not with the team as we conduct a review of the program," Ole Miss said Oct. 20.

Bre Henry has taken the interim role.

Banwarth had previously been an assistant coach for NU's John Cook prior to taking the Mississippi job. She brought her team to Devaney Sports Center in September, receiving a loud ovation from the Husker crowd.

“As always, I’m feeling an enormous amount of gratitude for Husker Nation, and the welcome that me and my team received,” Banwarth said.