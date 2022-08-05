Former Nebraska middle blocker Kayla Caffey commits to Texas

Kayla Caffey has officially moved on from the Nebraska volleyball team, announcing her pledge to Texas on Friday.

Eyebrows were raised last week when Caffey, a second-team All-American last season, announced she was entering the transfer portal, citing a lack of scholarship from Nebraska.

In a social media post last week, Caffey said if she stayed at Nebraska, she wouldn’t be able to have one of the scholarships for the fall semester, and that she learned of that part of the equation just a few weeks ago.

Nebraska head coach John Cook addressed the situation for several minutes at Big Ten media days earlier this week in Chicago, confirming the Huskers didn't have a scholarship available for Caffey but that she was working on NIL deals.

Cook said at Big Ten media days that “she had everything covered.” But a few hours later Cook clarified that Caffey did not have a scholarship and was working on NIL deals which would have helped make up some of the difference for her not being on a full athletic scholarship.

"To clarify my press conference statement at Big Ten Media Days earlier today, Kayla did not have an athletic scholarship for this upcoming fall semester,” Cook said in a statement released to the media. “Kayla had been working on outside NIL deals that would cover her expenses, but she notified me last week she was going to enter the transfer portal. Kayla was a great Husker. While we anticipated having her be a part of this year’s team, I respect that this is a personal decision for her. We wish her the best going forward.”

Last winter, the NCAA granted Caffey a waiver to play this season, but Nebraska never confirmed Caffey would return to the team. She needed a waiver because it would be her seventh year in a college program, including a redshirt season, a medical redshirt and the COVID season.

She practiced with the Huskers in the spring and spent time with the team this summer.

Caffey joins Keonilea Akana as Huskers from the 2021 roster now playing for the Longhorns. Nebraska defeated Texas 3-1 to win the Austin (Texas) Regional last season en route to a runner-up finish.

Husker volleyball legend Jordan Larson joined Texas' staff as a volunteer coach in January.