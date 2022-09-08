In-state volleyball showcase cranks up a notch as Huskers edge Creighton in five sets

OMAHA — The state of Nebraska did it again on Wednesday, with a crowd of 15,797 showing up to watch a college volleyball match between Creighton and Nebraska.

And after about two hours where the biggest moment was the announcement of that record, until the Bluejays stormed back to make it a thrilling five-set match.

But Nebraska still hasn’t lost to Creighton in volleyball.

It took nearly three-hour fight but Nebraska passed its first test of the season against a ranked team, with the No. 2 Huskers beating No. 17 Creighton 25-18, 25-23, 25-27, 17-25, 15-9 at CHI Health Center Omaha.

This was a regular season match in the third week of the season, but the athletes got to play in front of a massive crowd usually reserved for the Final Four.

The attendance is an NCAA record for the largest crowd for a regular season college match. The previous record of 14,022 was also for a Creighton-Nebraska match in 2018.

The fans were seated all the way to the last row on the sides, and nearly to the top on the ends.

Nebraska improved to 6-0, got its first win against a ranked team this season and improved to 21-0 all-time against Creighton.

Nebraska outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein played a starring role with a career-high 25 kills. Lindsay Krause added 16 kills, and Madi Kubik had 14.

Keeley Davis led Creighton with 19 kills.

In the deciding fifth set, Creighton kept going, winning with its serving and winning the scramble plays to take a 5-3 lead.

Nebraska rallied and took a 9-6 lead after a kill, and then a block by Krause. A back row kill by Madi Kubik stretched Nebraska’s lead to 12-9. Hayden Kubik had the kill on match point.

Nebraska won the first two sets, and was gunning for another sweep of the Jays.

In the third set Creighton led again at 16-13. Nebraska stormed back with a 4-0 run, with the last point producing probably the loudest roar of the night after Nebraska won a long rally with its defense, with Madi Kubik getting a big dig and Nebraska later winning the point with a block by Kaitlyn Hord.

The set was tied at 23, but then Lauenstein and Hames rotated out. Kiana Schmitt put down a kill on the slide attack for a 24-23 lead.

Madi Kubik came up big for the Huskers at the finish. First she got a kill with a shot off the block to tie the match at 24. Then her strong serve set led to a bad pass that Bekka Allick drilled back for a kill and a 25-24 lead.

But Creighton didn’t let the set slip away again. Kiara Reinhardt had a great attack on a slide play for a kill, and then Keeley Davis scored on a tip for a 26-25 lead. Allick hit out on set point, giving Creighton its first set win of the match 27-25.

The Jays’ offense kept going in the fourth set, with Creighton getting kills from all over for a 19-12 lead. The moment, and the Huskers, were was no longer too big for Creighton. Creighton won the set 25-17 to tie the match at 2.