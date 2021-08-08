MVP Larson leads Husker trio, Team USA to women's volleyball gold medal

The U.S., which also included ex-Huskers Justine Wong-Orantes and Kelsey Robinson, got off to a fast start by scoring the first four points behind strong attacking by Michelle Bartsch-Hackley. It never trailed in the opener, winning it 25-21 on a soft shot by Bartsch-Hackley that gave her eight points in the set.

That pattern continued the next two sets as the U.S. ended up winning all nine sets in the knockout round.

The match then ended in fitting style with a kill by Larson, leading to the tearful hug among the players on the court.

“A lot of people had to sacrifice a lot for us to be here and had to learn along the way,” Larson said. “We had to learn that in London and in Rio that we just weren’t enough at that point. Did we believe it in that moment? Absolutely. We had to go one extra step to figure it out.”

The journey to this stage has been a long one for a U.S. women’s team that started more than 40 years ago when the 1980 Olympic squad made the decision to begin year-round training, only to get denied the opportunity to compete because of a U.S.-led boycott of the Moscow Games.

But the foundation had been put in place, and the Americans have won six medals in the past 10 Olympics and now finally have their gold.