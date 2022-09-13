Nebraska (and Kaitlyn Hord) try to end losing streaks against Stanford in top-10 matchup

Stanford won back-to-back national championships in women’s volleyball in 2018 and ’19, but that was followed by a couple of down years for one of the most successful programs in the sport.

The 2020-21 COVID season never really got going, with the Cardinal finishing 2-8 and missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time. Last season was better at 19-11, but Stanford still only made the second round of the tournament.

But the word in the offseason coming out of Stanford was the Cardinal was looking like a top team again, and the season has started that way. Now Stanford’s typically strong recruiting and the experience gained over the past two years by players who weren’t starters on those championships teams has the Cardinal back in a position to beat the nation's elite.

So that sets up one of those big-time nonconference matches that the sport is known for in Lincoln on Tuesday between No. 2 Nebraska and No. 9 Stanford. The 7 p.m. match is on Big Ten Network.

Stanford moved into the top-10 after a four-set win against Minnesota on Saturday, and then the Cardinal came to Lincoln without making the return trip to California. That’s the highest Stanford has been ranked in the past two years.

Stanford (4-2) has played one of the toughest schedules in the nation. The Cardinal beat No. 13 Florida but lost against No. 1 Texas and No. 20 Penn State.

Stanford was able to upset then-No. 3 Minnesota by getting 13 blocks and nine ace serves in just four sets.

This will be Nebraska’s first match against a top-10 team this season.

“These teams are at a higher level than some of the teams we’ve played, so we’ll see how they rise up,” Nebraska coach John Cook said.

It’s a match like this that Cook had in mind when he put together a four-year scheduling agreement with Stanford, Nebraska, Kentucky and Louisville, with ranked teams playing in big matches on TV.

Third-ranked Louisville will play No. 13 Kentucky on Wednesday on ESPN. Then Nebraska plays Kentucky on Sunday on ESPNU.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to play ranked teams in the preseason,” Nebraska senior Madi Kuibik said of Cook scheduling Stanford. “We’re going to see a lot of great teams all season in the Big Ten so we have to start seeing that early on and get prepared."

This may be the biggest test to date for Nebraska's two-setter rotation, to see if Nebraska can slow down Stanford star Kendall Kipp. The 6-foot-5 right-side hitter from Newport Beach, California, is a lot of the offense for the Cardinal. She has 92 kills, which is well ahead of the 67 for outside hitter Caitie Baird.

Kipp was a second-team All-American last season.

“(Kipp is) a great player and she hits all over the court – front row and back row,” Cook said. “So she’s getting a lot of swings. She plays like a true opposite in men’s game, which the opposites are in there to hit and block and they don’t have to pass. She has to play defense, obviously. She’s a very good defensive player for her size. She’s getting a lot of swings. She’s got twice as many as the next person. That’s because she’s basically hitting six rotations.”

Nebraska’s offense will be challenged by a tall lineup that ranks 11th nationally in blocking (2.93 blocks per set).

Stanford has won four straight matches against Nebraska, which includes regular season matches in 2014, 2019 and 2021 and the 2018 national championship match. Nebraska's last win against Stanford was in 2008, and Stanford leads the all-time series 11-6.

What Nebraska’s nine returning players and one transfer player have in common is they haven’t won a match against Stanford.

Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames is 0-2 against Stanford. Nebraska transfer Kaitlyn Hord lost all five matches she played against Stanford over four years at Penn State, including twice in the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m actually really excited because I’ve never beat Stanford before, so I have that picking me up and that fire behind my back,” Hord said. “So I’m really excited to play them — in a new uniform.”