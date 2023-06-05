Country music artist Scotty McCreery will perform at the "Volleyball Day in Nebraska" event on Aug. 30 at Memorial Stadium.

When Nebraska announced the event in February, it teased a to-be-determined musical guest, leaving fans to speculate on social media.

And so it's McCreery, who is touring with Brooks & Dunn behind the success of his "Same Truck" album, which boasts hits "Damn Strait and "You Time."

The 2011 American Idol winner sang the national anthem before the Nebraska football team's win against Northwestern on Oct. 2, 2021, at Memorial Stadium.

The Nebraska Board of Regents will review a proposal to serve alcohol during the event when it meets on June 22.

Nebraska deemed the event a sellout when approximately 82,900 tickets were sold in April after three days of tickets being available to the public. Additional tickets were made available last week.

