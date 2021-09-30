Waverly's Bekka Allick teams up with three other future Huskers to take bronze at world championship

The United States youth national volleyball team, which included four future Nebraska players, won the bronze medal at the FIVB World Championship in Durango, Mexico, on Wednesday to conclude the nine-day tournament.

The Americans beat Serbia in four sets in the bronze-medal match, 25-23, 25-18, 26-28, 25-18.

The U.S. finished the tournament with a 7-1 record, with its loss coming against Italy in the semifinals. Russia beat Italy to win the gold medal.

The 12-player U.S. squad included future Huskers setter Bergen Reilly, outside hitter Harper Murray, right-side hitter Caroline Jurevicius and middle blocker Bekka Allick.

Allick, from Waverly, served as the team captain. Allick will join the Huskers next season, while the other three NU commits are high school juniors.

On Wednesday, Allick had 16 points on a match-high 13 kills and three blocks. Murray entered the match as a substitute in the first set and played the next three, scoring 12 points on 10 kills and two blocks. Reilly was the starting setter and scored four points on four kills. She and backup Alexis Stucky combined to set the U.S. to a .274 hitting efficiency.

Mckenna Wucherer, a Minnesota commit from Brookfield, Wisconsin, was named one of the two best outside hitters for the tournament.

