Waverly's Bekka Allick teams up with three other future Huskers to take bronze at world championship

The United States youth national volleyball team, which included four future Nebraska players, won the bronze medal at the FIVB World Championship in Durango, Mexico, on Wednesday to conclude the nine-day tournament.
The Americans beat Serbia in four sets in the bronze-medal match, 25-23, 25-18, 26-28, 25-18.
The U.S. finished the tournament with a 7-1 record, with its loss coming against Italy in the semifinals. Russia beat Italy to win the gold medal.
The 12-player U.S. squad included future Huskers setter Bergen Reilly, outside hitter Harper Murray, right-side hitter Caroline Jurevicius and middle blocker Bekka Allick.
Allick, from Waverly, served as the team captain. Allick will join the Huskers next season, while the other three NU commits are high school juniors.
On Wednesday, Allick had 16 points on a match-high 13 kills and three blocks. Murray entered the match as a substitute in the first set and played the next three, scoring 12 points on 10 kills and two blocks. Reilly was the starting setter and scored four points on four kills. She and backup Alexis Stucky combined to set the U.S. to a .274 hitting efficiency.
Mckenna Wucherer, a Minnesota commit from Brookfield, Wisconsin, was named one of the two best outside hitters for the tournament.
Photos: Nebraska sweeps Iowa in Big Ten home opener
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 9.25
Nebraska’s Nicklin Hames (1) and Kayla Caffey (3) attempt a block against Iowa as teammate Keonilei Akana (6) looks on in the first set Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 9.25
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles (2) lifts a shot in the first set against Iowa on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 9.25
Nebraska’s Kenzie Knuckles (2) elevates for a shot in the first set against Iowa on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 9.25
Nebraska’s Ally Batenhorst (14) attempts a kill in the first set against Iowa on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 9.25
Nebraska’s Lindsay Krause pushes a shot across the net against Iowa in the second set Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 9.25
Nebraska’s Lindsay Krause (center) reaches out to grab teammate Lexi Rodriguez (8) after her second-set service ace against Iowa on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 9.25
Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez (8) acknowledges the crowd's cheers before the match against Iowa on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 9.25
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik (10) elevates for a kill against Iowa in the first set on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 9.25
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik hits over the net in the third set against Iowa on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 9.25
Nebraska’s Kayla Caffey (left) and Nicklin Hames celebrate the Huskers' sweep of Iowa on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 9.25
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik hits in the third set against Iowa on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 9.25
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik (left) and Kayla Caffey react after Kubik's penultimate point scored in the third set against Iowa on Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 9.25
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik (left) passes the ball in front of teammate Kayla Caffey in the third set against Iowa on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 9.25
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik dives for an Iowa shot in the third set on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 9.25
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik (top) celebrates with teammates after her point in the third set put the Huskers on the brink of sweeping Iowa on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 9.25
Nebraska’s Lexi Sun (top) and Kayla Caffey (bottom) prepare for a point as Sun makes an appearance in the third set against Iowa on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 9.25
Nebraska’s Lexi Sun runs to the action in the third set against Iowa on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 9.25
Nebraska coach John Cook looks on as Madi Kubik (10) and Lindsay Krause celebrate a point in the third set against Iowa on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 9.25
Nebraska associate coach Tyler Hildebrand instructs the team during the third set against Iowa on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 9.25
LINCOLN, NE. - 09/25/2021 - Nebraska head coach John Cook (left) watches the action as associate coach Tyler Hildebrand walks past during the third set against Iowa on Sept. 25, 2021, at Devaney Sports Center. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 9.25
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik dives for an Iowa shot in the third set Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 9.25
Nebraska associate coach Tyler Hildebrand watches the action against Iowa in the third set on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 9.25
Nebraska’s Lexi Sun is substituted into the game in the third set against Iowa on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
