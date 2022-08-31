Whitney Lauenstein emerges as new X factor for Nebraska volleyball

Don’t get it twisted. Whitney Lauenstein was the No. 16 national volleyball recruit in her class, so it’s not like the Nebraska sophomore outside hitter just stumbled into a spectacular opening weekend. John Cook thought she could do this — and expects her to do more.

But in three 2022 matches — nine sets — Lauenstein racked up half of the kills she had in 67 sets last year. The Waverly native hit .353 and had 13 total blocks in wins over Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Tulsa and Pepperdine last weekend. She’s second to senior Madi Kubik in total points, and she outplayed two sophomores, Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst, who were ahead of her last season.

A work-in-progress last season bloomed into an X factor this season.

”She’s starting to figure it out a little bit,” Cook said Tuesday in advance of this week’s matches against Loyola Marymount and Mississippi. “Last year was her freshman year, just trying to survive. Now I think she’s on a mission, she knows what she wants, she’s gone after it, she wants to play, she wants to be great.”

One telltale sign, Cook said: Lauenstein got lifter of the year. At 6-foot-2, she already had athleticism that few Huskers enjoy. She’s fast off the floor, Cook said, and has a strong, quick arm.

“She played basketball, ran track, she’s kind of a late bloomer,” Cook said. “Typical Nebraska athlete — multisport, she’s done everything.”

Great clay, in a sense, that Cook didn’t make — but he can shape.

And one way he’s shaped it is to work on Lauenstein’s mindset, shifting it away from what she might have used during a 300-meter hurdle race and toward something more analytical on the volleyball court. Off the court, she uses the Calm app — provided free to Big Ten athletes — and worked on developing the alter ego.

On the court, instead of guessing, she’s watching the opponent — and learning.

“I need to watch the pass — that’s a big thing he’s been saying — watch the pass, watch the set react, so that’s what I’ve been doing,” Lauenstein said. “I’ve been very calm. If you watched me last year, everyone’s like, ‘Oh I have a lot of energy’ and I’m like, ‘Woo!,’ all that stuff. I still have energy and I enjoy the game, but I need to stay calm.”

Setter Kennadi Orr said Lauenstein “brings a smile to everyone’s face.” Her competitiveness has never been in question. Orr has seen Lauenstein’s “composure” improve, though.

“She doesn’t let her emotions get the best of her,” Orr said.

With Nebraska’s sports psychology group, Lauenstein found her inner “assassin.” Calm. Quiet. And then she attacks.

“It gives me a job, I embrace it,” Lauenstein said.

She’s developed her skill set as a right-side hitter after playing most of her club and high school career on the left. She’s worked, too, on hitting a wider variety of shots, instead of relying on a power shot.

After spending a season “denying” that she’d be a right-side hitter, she embraced the switch over the summer. Hitting the weight room improved her speed, vertical jump and reaction time. And Lauenstein’s mission, as she sees it, isn’t geared toward personal goals, but changing the tune at the end of this season.

“Last year, I got to watch all my teammates — how we played in the national championship — and I really want that to happen again,” she said. “And I really want us to see happy faces after that. Winning it. And holding the trophy. And, like, wearing the hats. And the confetti falling on us. That’s what my mission is this year, to do that.”

Cook says Texas deserves top spot: Nebraska volleyball didn’t lose a set in its opening weekend, yet the Huskers dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the AVCA coaches poll Monday. Texas, the team that added two former NU players, jumped to No. 1 after two wins at No. 7 Ohio State.

“They deserved it, they proved it,” Nebraska coach John Cook Tuesday after his team beat three unranked foes over the weekend. “We played some good teams, but Pepperdine is not ranked top 10. I’m assuming that’s it. They played great — let ’em have it.”

Cook said he and his team don’t worry about rankings.

“I’m more worried that we’re last in aces per game,” Cook said of NU’s ranking in the Big Ten. Footwork, positioning, service receiving patterns and blocking technique made his list of corrections.

“Want me to keep going?” Cook said. “Defensive positioning, being in the right spots. They got a big lecture about serving yesterday.”

Orr self-evaluates after opening weekend: Kennedi Orr feels like she is steadily finding her rhythm in her first year as a starting setter for the Huskers. When asked what grade she would give herself for the matches this past weekend, she said she would give herself a B.

“I think I have a lot to improve on but I think I still did a pretty good job,” Orr said.

Orr said that while she was at first a little nervous going into the first game, the nerves quickly went away once she started playing with her teammates.

“That's what's so great about our team,” Orr said. “If we get nervous we can just look at each other.”