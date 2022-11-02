In school day game, Sioux City Musketeers dismiss Sioux Falls, 5-1,

SIOUX CITY -- With thousands of local students in the stands, the Sioux City Musketeers used a trio of first period goals to pass their test with flying colors in a 5-1 win over the Sioux Falls Stampede on Tuesday.

Brian Nicholas got the crowd on its feet first with a goal just 2:14 into the game. Tomek Haula struck soon after at the 4:40 mark with his first of the season to give Sioux City a 2-0 lead.

Sawyer Scholl finished the scoring barrage at the 14:37 mark with his third of the season after a great feed from defenseman Finn Loftus to give the Musketeers a 3-0 lead.

Sioux City kept at it in a physical second period. Ryan Conmy struck with his first of two goals just 25 seconds into the period and gave Sioux City a 4-0 lead.

The Stampede for a moment believed they had found the scoreboard but a goalie interference was called to keep the goose egg on the scoreboard. Jack Phelan eventually gave Sioux Falls a tally with his first of the season at the 9:06 mark of the second to make the game 4-1.

The Musketeers net minder Axel Mangbo (2-3-1) picked up the win, stopping 29 of 30 shots.

Conmy struck again with his team leading seventh goal of the season at the 9:25 mark of the third to give the game its final score of 5-1.

Sioux City improves to 4-4-2. The team will resume play on Friday night in Sioux Falls before returing to home ice on Saturday to face the Lincoln Stars at 6:05 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center.