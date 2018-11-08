CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa | Western Christian’s volleyball team has been challenged throughout the course of this week’s Class 2A state tournament.
Lessons learned from Wednesday afternoon’s five-match victory in the first round over Treynor were applied into Thursday afternoon’s 25-20, 25-17, 25-15 sweep over third-seeded Sidney at the U.S. Cellular Center.
The challenge the second-seeded Wolfpack of Coach Tammi Veerbeek face is how to separate friendships with their Sioux County neighbors, Unity Christian when the two teams meet in the Class 2A state finals at 4:45 Friday afternoon. Western defeated Unity in a tense five-game battle back in 2001.