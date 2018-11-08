CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa | Thursday night’s Class 1A state semifinal offered U.S. Cellular Center fans a glimpse of two middle hitters who will continue their volleyball career in college, but have yet to make their decisions public.
Each won Iowa Girls Coaches Association 1A first-team all-state honors a year ago. Emily Box, a 5-11 senior from Fort Madison Holy Trinity Catholic, slammed 22 kills and also supplied seven digs and four block assists during a 25-15, 26-28, 25-20, 25-16 win over Le Mars Gehlen Catholic.