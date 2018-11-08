Try 1 month for 99¢
Iowa State Volleyball Gehlen vs. Holy Trinity
Buy Now

From left, Gehlen Catholic's Aubree Nilles spikes the ball against Holy Trinity Catholic's Eryn Anderson and Avery Hopper in Class 1A semifinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa | Thursday night’s Class 1A state semifinal offered U.S. Cellular Center fans a glimpse of two middle hitters who will continue their volleyball career in college, but have yet to make their decisions public.

Each won Iowa Girls Coaches Association 1A first-team all-state honors a year ago. Emily Box, a 5-11 senior from Fort Madison Holy Trinity Catholic, slammed 22 kills and also supplied seven digs and four block assists during a 25-15, 26-28, 25-20, 25-16 win over Le Mars Gehlen Catholic.

Photos: Iowa state volleyball semifinals