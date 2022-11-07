Lincoln upends Muskteers with pair of third quarter goals

The Lincoln Stars used a pair of third period goals to hand the Sioux City Musketeers a 5-3 loss Saturday.

The scoring mostly went back and forth, with neither team hold a lead for long. Lincoln scored the first goal just 1:51 into the game from former Musketeer Doug Grimes.

But just 41 seconds later Dylan Godbout answered with a one-timer blast, tying the game at one apiece at the end of the first period.

In the second, the teams continued to trade goals. Nick Pierre scored his second of the season at the 1:40 mark off a face-off play and a quick shot. Lincoln’s Mason Marcellus tied the game up at two with a goal at the 8:30 mark of the period.

On a power play Musketeers forward Ben Poitras gave the Musketeers a brief 3-2 lead on a shot that found the top right corner.

It took the Stars only 2:19 to find the equalizer which came off the stick of Jack Larrigan, who received a beneficial deflection to find the back of the net for the first time this season. The tally tied the game 3-3 heading into the third period.

In the third, Lincoln took the lead at the 9:11 mark on Cole Crusberg-Roseen’s first goal of the season. The Stars added an empty netter from Daniel Sambuco for their final goal.

The Musketeers out shot Lincoln in all three periods and by an overall margin of 39 to 18. But Stars net minder Cameron Whitehead stopped 33 of 36 shots.

Sioux City (4-6-2) will be back in action on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. in Sioux Falls before returning to the Tyson Events Center for a pair of games at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday against the Stampede again and then at 3:05 p.m. Sunday against Des Moines.