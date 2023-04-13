The Journal takes a look at 10 top area boys soccer players to watch this season.

Sergio Mijangos, Bishop Heelan. As a freshman, Mijangos' 35 total points (14 goals and seven assists) ranked second in the Missouri River Athletic Conference, behind only Sioux City East's David Ochoa, who has since transferred to South Sioux City. A returning first-team All-MRAC selection, Mijangos has scored eight goals in the first three games for the No. 3-ranked Crusaders, including five in the team's 10-0 blanking of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Tuesday.

Michael Avery, Sioux City North. A first-team all-MRAC selection last year, the senior forward leads Class 4A with seven goals in seven games this season, nearly matching his 2022 total of eight goals in 16 games. Avery's 15 total points have helped North jump out to a 4-0 start and grab the No. 9 spot in the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association's late Class 3A poll.

Jack Conlon, Sioux City East. The junior defender earned first-time All-MRAC selection last season, anchored the back of the Black Raiders' MRAC title-winning team that finished with a record of 13-3 and advanced to the Class 3A substate finals. Conlon will be counted on to provide valuable experience for East this year. Despite being hit hard by graduations and transfers, the Black Raiders are off to a 3-1 start, with their first loss coming to West 1-0 Tuesday night.

Roman Garcia, South Sioux City. A returning All-River Cities Conference selection, the centerback scored one of the Cardinals' three goals in the program's first-ever win over Creighton Prep, 3-2, on March 30. After starting the season with losses to the top two ranked teams in Class B, Omaha Skutt and Bennington, South Sioux City has rattled off five straight wins, including a pair of wins in the Norfolk tournament vs. North Platte and host Norfolk.

Miles Beccam, Western Christian. As a sophomore, Beccam notched 18 goals and 10 assists for 46 points to rank third in the Northwest Iowa Soccer League. The forward helped lead the Wolfpack to a 17-1 record, with the lone losses coming in the Class 1A finals to Davenport Assumption, 2-1. Beccam has three goals for this season's 4-0 team, which is ranked No. 5 in Class 1A.

Alejandro Suarez, Bishop Heelan. The first-team all-MRAC midfielder tallied 12 goals and eight assists last season, helping the Crusaders to a 11-6 record and a berth in the Class 2A regional finals.

Owen Olson, Spencer. The forward/midfielder's 23 goals last season ranked in the top 25 in the state. With 57 total points, Olson helped led the Tigers to a 13-5 record and berth in the Class 2A state tournament. The senior has scored recorded seven goals, four assists for 18 points in the Tigers' first three games this season.

Caleb Cross, Sioux City North. An all-MRAC second-team selection as a sophomore last season, the goalkeeper played a key role as the Stars finished in second place in the MRAC and 12-5 overall. In 1,170 minutes played last season, he allowed just 17 goals while saving 107 for a save percentage of 86.3%.

Jovany Kabongo, Le Mars. The second-team all-MRAC forward tallied 12 goals and 32 total points last season. Kobano leads the conference in goals (7) and points (17), leading the Bulldogs to a 5-0 start and the No. 6 spot in the Class 2A rankings.

Tranquillno Flores Topete, West Sioux. As a freshman, the forward finished fifth in goals scored (14) in the Northwest Iowa Soccer League In his first five games this season, Flores Topete has erupted for nine goals and 21 total points, the eighth and seventh most, respectively, in the state, leading the Falcons to a 3-2 start.