With the season entering the final month, the Journal takes a look at 10 of the top Siouxland track and field athletes to watch this year.

Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic: The senior, named the Gatorade Boys Cross Country Player of the Year in Nebraska after finishing the season unbeaten for the third straight year, is finishing up an illustrious high school running career this spring. On the oval, he won the 3,200-meter All-Class Gold Medal champion at the state track meet. The South Dakota State University recruit also placed third in the 1,600 All-Class Gold Medal race. This season, he has posted the state's fastest 3200 (9:16.97) and fourth-fastest 1600 (4:20.07)

Gabe Nash, Sioux City North: The decorated senior, who has committed to run at the University of Nebraska, won the Class 4A 800-meter dash in 1:53.14 last season, and anchored the Stars' winning 4x800 relay team. squad that included Yemane Kifle, Natnael Kifle and Will Lohr. This season, Nash has posted the state's fastest time in the 800 (1:53:90), the third-best in the 1600 (4:18.16), the third-fastest in the 3200 (9:16:68) and the 11th best in the 400 (49.83).

Xander Rentschler, West Lyon. As a sophomore, Rentschler took home four state wheelchair medals, finishing second in the Class 2A 800-meters, thid in the 200 and 400 and fourth in the 100. This season, the junior has the fastest time in the 899 (2:43.87); and third-best in the 100 (22.13); 200 (40.60); and 400 (1:23.14).

Keaton Bonderson, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic. Bonderson won three medals in at the Iowa Class 1A state meet last year, a gold in the 200 (22.05), a silver in the 100 (10.89) and a bronze as part of the Jays' sprint medley relay team. At the Knight Relays in Orange City Monday, Bonderson won the 100 in 11.20, his best time of the season.

Isaiah Johnson, George-Little Rock. As a sophomore, Johnson took sixth in the Class 1A 200, a race won by Bonderson. This season, Johnson has posted the third-fastest 200 (21.80) in all classes, as well as the 10th fastest 100 (10.87). The latter is below the Blue Standard for Drake.

Mesuidi Ejerso, South Sioux City. At the 2021 Nebraska state meet, Ejerso was a surprise winner in the 3200-meter run in Class B. Last year, he finished runner up in the 3200 and placed sixth in the 1,600. The senior, who is also a state cross country champion, is looking to add to his state medal count this season, posting the sixth-best time in the 1600 in Class B (4:36.09) and the seventh-fourth best 800 (1:59.98)

Ian Blowe (Akron-Westfield). As a sophomore, Blowe placed third in the discus and fourth in the shot put in the 2022 Class 1A state meet. The state wrestling medalist has posted big numbers in both weight throws this season, with a Class 1A-leading 169-feet throw in the discus and a second-best 51-feet, 7-inch toss in the shot. Blowe's discuss throw is above the Blue Line for the Drake Relays next week.

Beau DeRocher, Hinton. DeRocher captured the Class 2A long jump crown last year with a leap of 22-feet, 4 3/4-inches. The senior has the 17th best jump in all classes this season (22-00.75), which exceeds the minimum standard for the Drake Relays.

Sione Fifita, LeMars. The senior has emerged as one of the state's top high jumpers and sprinters this season. Fifta's top jump of 6-feet, 7-inches is the fifth best statewide, and above the qualifying mark for the Drake Relays. Fifta also has the fastest 100-meter time (11.09) in the Missouri River Athletic Conference and the third-fastest time in the 200 (23.03).

Gabe Winterrowd, OABCIG. An all-state wide receiver on the Falcons football team, Winterrowd has the fastest 100-meter time in Class 2A this season and the seventh-best lump jump. (21-11-75). At the SB-L Warrior Relays, the senior won the long jump and the 400 and finished second in the 200 dash, behind Fifita.