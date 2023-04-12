With the season in full swing, the Journal is highlighting 10 of the top area high school girls soccer players to watch this year.

Trelyn White, Bishop Heelan. As a freshman, White was the leading scorer as the Crusaders advanced to the Class 1A state quarterfinals. The forward/midfielder earned first-team All-Missouri River Athletic Conference honors, ranking third in the league with 20 goals.

Alex Flattery, Sioux City East. The junior forward earned first-team All-MRAC honors, finishing with 11 goals and four assists in 12 games. The multi-sports athlete also played 39 minutes at goal, recording 21 saves for a 91.3% save percentage. In her first game this season, Flattery posted a goal and an assist in the Black Raiders' 4-0 blanking of Sergeant Bluff-Luton last week.

Liz De Los Santos, Bishop Heelan. De Los Santos was the backbone of a defense that limited opponents to just 21 goals last season, or 1.11 per game. The returning first-team All-MRAC defender will be counted on for senior leadership for a team ranked No. 10 in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's most recent Class 2A poll.

Jaida Douch, Sioux City West. The freshman forward has made an early splash in her first high school season, scoring 11 goals in just four games, tied for third most in the state. In the Wolverines 6-1 win over South Sioux City, Douch erupted for five goals. For the season, she has posted a 52.4 shot percentage.

Isadora Castaneda, Sioux City East. As a freshman, Castaneda led the Black Raiders with 27 total points, tallying 13 goals in 12 games. Castaneda and Flattery give East, ranked No. 13 in Class 3A, a potent scoring combination in the front.

Lauryn Peck, Bishop Heelan. As a junior, the midfielder earned first-time all-MARC honors, finishing with six assists and six goals for 18 total points in 17 games. Last week, Peck assisted on Brooklyn Stanley's penalty kick that lifted Heelan to a 2-1 win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln last week, evening the Crusaders' record at 2-2.

Addison Hoben, Spencer. Entering this week, the sophomore ranked fourth in the state in points with 29, recording 11 goals and four assists in only four games. The middle fielder has led a high-scoring Tigers team that has totaled 26 goals and 22 assists, despite the graduation of all-state forward Alexa Johnson, who finished second in the state last season, leading the team to a Class 2A state tournament berth.

Zoe Wittkop, Le Mars. The junior forward entered this week tied for the most goals in the state, putting 13 in the net in just four games. Wikkop has helped the Bulldogs get off to a 4-0 start, earning the No. 15 spot in the IGHSAU's Class 2A rankings this week.

Aubrie Stell, Spencer. In limited minutes (364) last season as a sophomore, Stell led Northwest Iowa Soccer League goalkeepers, allowing just three goals while saving 40 for a 93 percent average. This season, Stell has pitched three shutouts for the Tigers, who are off to a 3-1 start, ranked No. 7 in this week's IGHSAU Class 2A poll.

Trinay Garcia, Sioux Center. As a freshman last season Garcia tied for the Northwest Iowa Soccer League lead for assists (11) and also scored 11 goals for 33 total points. Garcia has scored three goals in the Warriors' first two games this season, including both goals in a 2-0 blanking of Spirit Lake.