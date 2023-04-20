Maddie Olson, Sheldon. After winning the Iowa Class 2A high jump her sophomore and junior year, the senior will seek a three-peat in Des Moines next month. She won the gold medal with leaps of 5 feet, 9-inches and 5-feet, 8-inches in 2001 and 2002, respectively. With the second-best jump in the state this season (5-feet-7-inches), she will look to defend her Drake Relays title next weekend.

Madison Brouwer, Sibley-Ocheyedan. A four-event state track qualifier in Class 2A the last two season, Brouwer finished second in the 1,500 and third in the 800 as a junior after winning the state title and finishing fourth in the 400 and second as a member of the 4x800 relay team as a sophomore. A two-time state runnerup in cross country, she helped the Generals to a third-place finish last fall. A 1,000-point scorer in basketball, she led S-O to the state semifinals. Committed to the University of South Dakota to run track, the senior has the state's sixth-fastest 800 (2:15:99) and the 13th-best 1600 (4:48.29) this spring.

Jana Ter Wee, West Lyon. Last season, Ter Wee won the Iowa Class 2A discus with a throw of 131 feet and placed second in the shot put at 41 feet, 11 1/2 inches. After taking second in her weight class at the inaugural state girls wrestling tournament in February, Ter Wee is puting together another strong season in the weight throws. Her season-best throw in the discus (140-05) ranks second in the state in all classes. She also has the sixth-best throw in the shot (41-03-05.)

Ellie Harris, Sioux City East. Harris took fifth in the 200 at last season's Class 4A state meet, but fell short of qualifying for the 100 finals. Harris has started her junior season in improvessive fashion, earning the Girls Athlete of the Meet at the Ruth Marske Invitational on the SDSU campus last month, and ripping the second-fastest 100 time in Iowa this season (12.26), below the Blue Standard for the Drake Relays. Her season-best in the 200 (25.41) is also the state's third fastest.

Nyaluet Diew, South Sioux City. Diew earned two medals at the Nebraska Class B state meet last season, taking fourth in the shot put and eighth in the discus. At the Dan Lennon Invitational in Vermillion last month, Diew captured the big school title with a toss of 45-feet, 8-3/4 inches, smashing the school record previously held by her sister, Nyabayl. The throw stands at the state's second best in Class B this season.

Emily Penne, South Sioux City. Diew's teammate placed fifth in the 100 and sixth in the 200 at last year's Class B state meet. The senior holds one of the top 100 times in Nebraska this season, crossing the finish line in 12.92 at a meet in Vermillion to break her own school record.

Sophia Redler, Dakota Valley. As a freshman, Redler qualified for the state meet in the the 800, 1600 and 3200. 2:29.20. Her best finish was in ninth in the 3200. This season, the sophomore has posted tpp five times for Class A in all three events: second in the 800 (2:23.25), fourth in the 1600 (5:27.63); and fifth in the 3200 (12:01.24).

Jerra Merchant, Spencer. Merchant placed fifth in the 100 hurdles at last year's Class 3A state meet as a junior, and also ran a leg on the Tigers' shuttle hurdle relay team that also took fifth. Coming off an all-state basketball campaign this winter, the senior has posted the fifth-fastest time (15.21) in the 100 hurdles in all classes this spring.

Tierney Huss, MOC-Floyd Valley. Huss qualified for the 100 and 200 in Class 3A last season, but just missed the finals in both events. This season, the junior has posted the fastest 100 time in 3A (12.28) and the third fastest overall, just behind East's Ellie Harris.

Claire Shroeder, Remsen St. Mary’s. Schroeder took third in the Iowa Class 1A 100 hurdles last season as a sophomore. Her best time of 16.47 this season ranks fifth fastest in 1A.