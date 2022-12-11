10 Siouxland high school boys wrestlers to watch in 2022-23

With duals, triangulars and tournaments in full swing, The Journal today takes a look at some of this season's top boys high school wrestlers in Siouxland. Below are 10 to watch, listed in no particular order.

Ethan DeLeon, Bishop Heelan: DeLeon, who recently committed to wrestle at Nebraska, enters his senior season looking for his first state title. Last season, he finished second at 170 pounds in Class 2A. He is currently ranked No. 2 in Class 2A by IA Wrestle. At the Night of Conflict in Sioux City in September, DeLeon won 3-1 over Logan-Magnolia's Wyatt Reisz, a two-time state champion in Class IA. DeLeon is also a USA Wrestling Preseason All-American in folkstyle.

Cale Morrow, Akron-Westfield: As a sophomore, Morrow came within two points of winning his first state title, losing 3-1 to No. 1 seed Caleb Coffin of Don Bosco in the Class 1A finals at 106 pounds. Morrow moves up a weight class to 120 pounds this season. The junior is ranked No. 3 at 120 in Class 1A by IAWrestle.

Jackson Dewald, Westwood: After two straight runner up finishes, Dewald looks for an elusive state title this season. The senior is currently ranked No. 1 at 195 pounds in Class 1A by IAWrestle.com

Mikey Baker, West Sioux: Ranked No. 3 by IA Wrestle at 152 pounds in Class 1A, Baker returns for his senior season looking for his first state title. The three-time state medalist dropped just one match prior to the 2022 state tourney, but lost twice in Des Moines to finish in sixth place. Baker has put in impressive showings at national tournaments. In the summer of 2021, he went 8-0 at the 16 and under Greco Roman national duals in Indianapolis.

Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: A three-time state qualifer, Koedam looks for his first gold medal in his senior season. Last winter, he recorded his highest finish with a third-place consolation round win. The son of SB-L coach Clint Koedam is currently ranked 2nd at 138 pounds in Class 2A by IAWrestle. In a high-profile matchup in the annual Night of Conflict in Sioux City in September, Koedam dropped a 3-2 decision to Ankeny's Jace Anderson, who placed 4th at 145 pounds in Class 3A last season.

Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Ty's younger brother put together an impressive freshman season in 2021-22, reaching the medal stand with a fourth-place finish. Now a sophomore, he is currently ranked No. 3 at 132 pounds in Class 2A. At the Night of Conflict in September, Koedam dropped a 3-1 decision to Underwood's Blake Allen, who is ranked No. 2 in 138 pounds in Class 1A.

Jarrett Ross, Sheldon/South O'Brien: As a sophomore, Ross placed fourth at 185 pounds in Class 2A last season. Entering his junior campaign, he is ranked No. 2 at 185 pounds by IA Wrestle.

Hayden Schroeder, Vermillion: After winning silver at the South Dakota state tournament in his first two seasons, Schroeder looks to capture a gold medal in his junior year.

Sir Brandon Watts, Bishop Heelan: As a sophomore, Watts finished seventh at 138 pounds in Class 2A. He qualified for his state title after beating Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Ty Koedam in the district meet. This season, Watts is ranked No. 3 at 160 pounds in Class 2A by IAWrestle.

Tony Palmer, South Sioux City: As a freshman, Palmer placed fourth at 160 pounds in Class B at the Nebraska state tournament.