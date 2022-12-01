2-time NAIA champ Missouri Baptist drops match to Columbia; Park, Saint Mary's, Cornerstone, Bellevue win

SIOUX CITY — Two-time defending champion Missouri Baptist’s bid for a three-peat in this year’s NAIA women’s national volleyball tournament was dealt a serious blow Wednesday night.

No. 3 seed Columbia College (Mo.) swept the No. 1 seed Spartans in three sets, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23 in the opening round of pool play at the Tyson Events Center.

Pool play resumed Thursday, with Park (Mo.), College of St. Mary's (Neb.), Cornerstone (Mich.) and Bellevue (Neb.) all winning matches to keep their quarterfinals' hopes alive.

College of Saint Mary, the No. 2 seed in Pool B, swept 3 seed Rocky Mountain (Mont.) in three sets, 27-25, 27-25, 27-25.

Cornerstone (Mich.), the 2 seed in Pool A, outlasted Saint Xavier (Ill.) in a thrilling five-set match, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 21-25, 15-12.

Park, the 2 seed in Pool D, got past 3 seed Hastings, 25-18, 20-25, 25-15, 25-20.

Bellevue, the 2 seed in Pool C, bested 3 seed Westmont in four sets, 25-15, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, a day after Westmont upset No. 1 seed Midland (Neb.)

Suffering their second losses in pool play, Hastings, Rocky Mountain and Saint Xavier became the first three teams in the 24-team field to be mathematically eliminated from reaching the quarterfinals on Saturday.

At last three winner-take-all matches will take place Friday, with the winners advancing to the quarterfinals. Cornerstone faces top-ranked Eastern Oregon, and second-ranked Jamestown (N.D.) squares off with College of Saint Mary's, with first serves at 10 a.m. Concordia and Park then collide at 1 p.m.

With a win Friday against Midland at 1 p.m., Bellevue would earn a spot in the quarterfinals. If Midland wins, the Warriors, Bellevue and Westwood would all finish pool play with 1-1 records. A tie-breaker would then decide the quarterfinalist.

Cornerstone 3, Saint Xavier 2

After losing the first two sets, Saint Xavier rallied to force the first fifth set of the tournament. The Cougars took an early lead in the final set, but the Golden Eagles rallied to lead to four points on three separate occasions late in the set. Leading by 14-12, a kill by Cornerstone's Olivia Keelean ended the match.

Keelean and Kathryn Detweiler led the Golden Eagles' attack with 14 kills each as Concordia outhit Saint Xavier, .246 to .179.

Molly Hackett had a match-high 26 kills for Saint Xavier and Courney Hunter aded 18 kills. Kaleigh Ritter dished out 63 assists and also came up with 19 digs for the Saint Xavier, which bows out with a 24-10 record.

Cornerstone advances to face top ranked Eastern Oregon in a winner-take-all match at 10 p.m. Friday, with the winner gaining a spot in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Park 3, Hastings 1

Park handed Hastings its second loss, ending the Broncos hopes of advancing to the quarterfinals after pool play ends Friday.

The Pirates outhit Hastings, .255 to .158 with Maria Eduarda Ramos leading the attack with 19 kills and a .317 hitting percentage.

Hastings, one of seven GPAC schools competing in the national tournament in Sioux City, was led by Brianna Lemke, who had 14 kills, a hitting percentage of .314.

Bellevue 3, Westmont 1

The Bruins knocked off Westmont a day the Warriors upset No. 1 seed Midland (Neb.) in four sets. With a win Friday against

Olivia Galas, a three-time 1st team NAIA All-American and reigning NAIA Setter of the year, dished out 45 assists in the Bruins' four-set win. Three Bellevue front line players recorded double-digit kills, Sierra Athen (14), Nicole Meyer (11) and Allie Kerns (10).

Phoebe Minch led Westmont with 12 kills and 10 digs.

College of Saint Mary's 3, Rocky Mountain 0

Four Flames recorded double-digit in kills as the GPAC school won its first pool match and sent the Battlin' Bears back to Montana.

Lexie Langley led a balanced Saint Mary's hitting attack with 14 kills, followed by Kamryn Willman (12), Makenna Freeman (11) and Rachel Rosenquist (10.)

Lauren Anderson dished out 28 assists for the Flames, 21-8, who will face No. 2 ranked Jamestown in a winner-take-all match at 10 a.m. Friday.

Late Wednesday night

Columba 3, Missouri Baptist, 0

It was the third meeting of the season between the two Missouri-based schools. Columbia won the regular season American Midwest Conference title with a 10-0 record, a game ahead of Missouri Baptist. The Cougars lost to the Spartans in the AMC conference tournament championship game.

Columbia, 28-10, will automatically advance to the quarterfinals Saturday with a win Thursday night against Viterbo (Wisc.)

In Wednesday night’s match, Columbia outhit Missouri Baptist, .270 to .168.

Ellie Rockers and Allana Capella led the Cougars attack with 12 and 11 kills, respectively. Setter Luisa Ferreira had a team-high 36 assists and 12 digs.

Liz van Houwelingen had 10 kills to lead Missouri Baptist, which fell to 30-4.