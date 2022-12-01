2-time NAIA defending champ Missouri Baptist falls to Columbia in pool play in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Two-time defending champion Missouri Baptist’s bid for a three-peat in this year’s NAIA women’s national volleyball tournament was dealt a serious blow Wednesday night.

No. 3 seed Columbia (Mo.) swept the No. 1 seed Spartans in three sets, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23 in the opening round of pool play at the Tyson Events Center.

Pool play resumed Thursday morning, with College of St. Mary's (Neb.) sweeping Rocky Mountain (Mont.) in three sets, 27-25, 27-25, 27-25. Rocky Mountain became the first of the 24 teams to be mathematically eliminated from reaching the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Columba 3, Missouri Valley, 0

It was the third meeting of the season between the two Missouri-based schools. Columbia won the regular season American Midwest Conference title with a 10-0 record, a game ahead of Missouri Baptist. The Cougars lost to the Spartans in the AMC conference tournament championship game.

Columbia, 28-10, will automatically advance to the quarterfinals Saturday with a win Thursday night against Viterbo (Wisc.)

In Wednesday night’s match, Columbia outhit Missouri Baptist, .270 to .168.

Ellie Rockers and Allana Capella led the Cougars attack with 12 and 11 kills, respectively. Setter Luisa Ferreira had a team-high 36 assists and 12 digs.

Liz van Houwelingen had 10 kills to lead Missouri Baptist, which fell to 30-4.