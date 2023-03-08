WICHITA, KAN. – Four Morningside men scored in double figures as the Mustangs held off Columbia (Mo.) 81-77 in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament Tuesday afternoon.

The Mustangs, the No. 4 seed in the Wichita pod, moves on the second round at 4 p.m. Wednesday vs. the winner of No. 5 seed Kansas Wesleyan vs. No. 12 seed IU Kokomo (Ind.) The results of that contest were too late for the Journal's print deadline Tuesday.

Aidan Vanderloo led the Mustangs with 22 points off the bench, connecting on 8-of-11 shots, including 4-of-6 from three-point range.

Ely Doble was close behind with 19 points, while Joey Skoff added 12 and Trey Powers had 10.

In front of a large contingent of Morningside fans, the Mustangs took a 44-37 lead at halftime. The Cougars rallied in the second half, but Vanderloo and Dotzler sank buzzer-beating three-pointers late in the game to seal the victory. The Cougars made the final score a four-point advantage with a three-pointer as the final horn sounded.

Morningside, which improved to 23-7. shot 51.95 from the field, hitting 28-of-54 shots. The Cougars were 30-of-67 for 44.8%

Columbia dominated on the glass, outrebounding the Mustangs 41-27, collecting 20 second-chance points compared to 10 for Morningside. Doble and Powers each had seven boards.

Dotzler tallied a team-high six assists, while Doble had four.

Tony Burks' 21 points led Columbia in scoring.

The winners of the 16 men's pods across the country Wednesday will move on to the 16-team National Championship Tournament next week in Kansas City, Mo.