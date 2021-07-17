Alex Gordon lights the torch to kick off a 'bounce-back year' for the Cornhusker State Games

Alex Gordon has long been on the radar of Cornhusker State Games officials. But, well, he's usually busy this time of year.

Professional baseball has filled Gordon's past 17 summers. He's reached legendary status in Kansas City as a front man for a run of success that culminated in a World Series title in 2015. He's also a three-time All-Star.

But, with Gordon, a former Husker, announcing his retirement from baseball in September, the timing was finally right, says State Games director of operations Scott Ash.

“It’s always tough getting those guys that play Major League Baseball and other summer-type sports to be able to participate in something like this," Ash said. "We’ve had Alex on our radar for a long time and we had a commitment from him a while ago that when his time came, he would do it.”

Gordon officially began the State Games by lighting the cauldron, which gave way to a dazzling fireworks display Friday at Seacrest Field.

Thousands of competitors from across the state paraded around Seacrest Field as skydivers and mascots entertained the crowd.

Gordon, who grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln Southeast, said he enjoyed marking the start of an event he once participated in.