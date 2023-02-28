SPENCER, Iowa — The Algona boys continued their incredible run here over the last month, knocking off MOC-Floyd Valley in a Class 3A substate final Monday night, 61-58.

With the win, the Bulldogs are headed to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines and the state tournament next week for the first time since 1999.

Algona (17-7 overall) has won eight in a row, including postseason wins over Spencer, Humboldt and now the Dutchmen (21-3).

“It is just an awesome feeling,” Algona head coach Jared Cecil said. “We talked after game one that this group had something special to them, and we had our struggles, but we came together.

“They are a group of guys that dug in together for each other and really played great.”

Ben Helmers scored 18 points, Alex Manske had 15, Tristan Larsen added 11 and Caden Weber eight. Larsen also hit a 3-pointer just before halftime that gave the Bulldogs a 32-30 lead.

For MOC-Floyd Valley, Jesse Van Kalsbeek had a game-high 23 points with Ayden Klein adding 15. The Dutchmen made just 4 of 19 from deep and missed four free throws in the final quarter.

Algona erased a 15-7 deficit after the first by outscoring MOC-Floyd Valley 24-15 in the second and 20-9 in the third.

“We talked about how we’ve been able to overcome adversity this year,” Cecil said. “MOC-Floyd Valley didn’t really have a lot of close games, so we thought that we could put some pressure on them and take advantage.

“Play-by-play, we chipped away at the deficit. We just kind of had to settle down and get our emotions in-check.”

The Bulldogs will be in the state field for the eighth time in school history and the third time in 3A, joining the 1996 team that also advanced. Algona placed fourth in 1999, topping Pella before falling to eventual state champion Davenport Assumption in the semifinals and Western Christian in the third-place game.

In 1996, Algona reached the finals, falling to Western Christian, 53-52.

Joining the Bulldogs at state will be North Polk, who knocked off Clear Lake, Sioux City Heelan, who topped Webster City, Bondurant-Farrar, Des Moines Hoover, Marion and Cedar Rapids Xavier.