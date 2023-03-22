Winning a state championship Saturday capped an emotional season for Dakota Valley's boys basketball players and coaches as they defended their first title while coping with some personal hardships and losses.

Senior point guard Randy Rosenquist, a key contributor in the Panthers' second straight 26-0 season, played the final weeks of this year's campaign with a heavy heart.

His father, Randy Rosenquist, Sr., suffered a stroke on Feb. 11. His dad, affectionately known as "Big Rosie," is still recuperating at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, where he watched Dakota Valley's 54-48 win over Sioux Falls Christian in the South Dakota Class A championship game Saturday night.

"He's the reason I play. He's coached me throughout all my years, been there after every game, every win. He's been in my mind the whole game all season," Randy Jr. said as his teammates cut down the nets at Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Dakota Valley vs Sioux Falls Christian basketball Dakota Valley point guard Randy Rosenquist pulls down a rebound during warmups before the state shampionship game against Sioux Falls Christia…

To honor his dad, Randy Jr. used a black sharpie to write some words on his white sneakers, including "Love you dad." The shoes also sport inspirational messages his father passed on to him, like “Keep Fighting,” “Grind” and “Perseverance.”

"My dad's got the word "Loyalty" down his arm so I made sure to put that on my shoe because that's a big, big word in my life," Randy Jr. said.

The words also include “Gma,” the latter in honor of his grandma, who battled health issues before passing away just days before the championship game.

Dakota Valley vs Sioux Falls Christian basketball Inspirational slogans, including, "Do it 4 Randy," are shown written on Dakota Valley point guard Randy Rosenquist's sneakers as the team wait…

During Saturday night's game, Dakota Valley head coach Jason Kleis admitted he became awash with emotions, not only for what his team has gone through this season, but also thinking about his own father, Jim, who passed away a few years ago.

"He was a coach. I know he's up in heaven looking down tonight," Kleis told reporters on the court after the game. "Just thinking about him when that buzzer went off tonight got me. This was my dad's dream."

Kleis said his brother flew in from Hawaii for the game. As the contest ended, Kleis pointed to the Dakota Valley crowd in honor of his dad.

"I'm emotional, I'm a wreck. But I'm thrilled and relieved, all the above," Kleis said.

Dakota Valley vs Sioux Falls Christian basketball Dakota Valley assistant coach Brian Uhl hugs senior point guard Randy Rosenquist (32) after the Panthers beat Sioux Falls Christian 54-48 in t…

Randy Jr. and his father have been in the thoughts of his coaches and teammates for weeks. Before their Feb. 14 game vs. Sioux City West, the Panther coaches chipped in to buy the players special warmup shirts to pay tribute to Randy Sr.

The front of the shirts, which the players continued to wear through the state tournament, displayed the message "All In For Big Rosie," with an image of a rose and the Dakota Valley logo. On the back of the shirts was 32, the number Randy Sr. wore when he starred at the University of South Dakota. It's also the number Randy Jr. wore during his high school career.

The warmups were red, white and grey for the school colors at USD, where Big Rosey remains one of the most popular men’s basketball players in school history. The guard was named the North Central Conference's men’s basketball MVP in 1994 as he led USD to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight. He was inducted into the Coyotes Hall of Fame in 2006.

Dakota Valley vs Sioux Falls Christian basketball Dakota Valley head coach Jason Kleis talks to his team during a late fourth quarter time out in the Class A championship game vs. Sioux Falls …

Kleis, who played against Randy Sr. as a member of Morningside men's basketball team's, described Big Rosie as a "larger than life guy." Prior to the start of the state tournament, Kleis said he visited Rosenquist in the hospital, and told him the team was going to "get one for him."

Randy Jr., one of three Panthers named to the All-Tournament Team, said he can't thank his teammates and coaches enough for all the support they've given him.

"It means the world just to know that they've got me, no matter any circumstances, they’re here and they’ve got my back,” he said following the Panthers’ quarterfinal state tournament win over Hot Springs Thursday.

