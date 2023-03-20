Nerves took over for Eli Etherton.

The junior hurdler at Nebraska Wesleyan University expected a lot of himself at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field National Championships earlier this month, but his warmups ahead of the 60-meter hurdles final hadn’t gone according to plan.

His hope after that: run a good time and see what happens.

Five hurdles later, two names flashed on the scoreboard in a tie for first at 8.00 seconds — Jayson Ekiyor of Bethel University in Minnesota and Etherton.

“I had no idea who had won going over the line,” Etherton said. “I just saw him directly parallel to me out of my peripheral (vision). I was just hoping I won.”

Then came the waiting. Meet officials needed to sort out who crossed the line first.

For Etherton, “it felt like forever.”

The speed of sound is three milliseconds. The time it takes to blink: 100 to 400 milliseconds. Officials determined one millisecond separated the two.

Ekiyor’s time: :07.996. Etherton's official time: :07.995.

“I was just glad that I was a little faster than him and my chest was a little bigger,” Etherton said with a laugh.

A season to remember for Etherton.

National champion. All-American. School record-holder.

All in a sport he took up just three years ago — and began to flourish in three months ago.

“Four months ago, I wouldn’t have believed you,” he said of this season’s success.

* * *

Turn the clock back to 1986 — long before Eli came into the world.

Scott Etherton, Eli’s dad, was a junior at NWU and was on the cusp of becoming one of the most decorated track athletes in school history.

National champion. All-American. School record-holder.

In essentially the same event as his son.

His time of :07.35 in the 60-yard hurdles (55-meter equivalent) was not just the fastest time at the NAIA Championships or the fastest time in NWU history, it was the second-fastest time ever among NCAA Division III athletes.

It remains the fifth-fastest time today, though that comes with a caveat. The 60-yard race for indoor track slowly began to fall out of favor in the 2000s and the NCAA switched to the 60-meter hurdle race for its Division III indoor meet in 2012.

By the time Scott’s track and field career concluded in 1987, he earned 10 All-America honors and won two national titles.

Since then, he’s been at Wesleyan as an assistant coach — with Eli tagging along to practice sometimes as a child to spend quality time with his dad and his godfather, NWU head coach, Ted Bulling.

Scott never badgered Eli into following his hurdling footsteps. Growing up, Eli played basketball and football before falling in love with lacrosse. Eli made a brief attempt at track in junior high, but repeated bouts of shin splints turned him away from the sport.

So, instead of giving track another try at Lincoln East High School, he opted to play four years of spring lacrosse with Lincoln Rampage.

“I never wanted him to feel pressure from me because of my involvement with it (track) forever,” Scott said. “I’ve been involved with it for 50 of my 58 years, literally.”

After graduating from East in 2020, Eli enrolled at NWU with the intention of merely attending school and getting his degree in computer science.

But the summer before classes were set to start, Bulling gave his godson a call — an attempt to see if Eli would simply try track. Eli agreed — telling his mom, Kim, the news while on a trip to Colorado.

Scott, though, hadn’t been privy to Bulling’s call or Eli’s decision.

“I hadn’t talked to him about it at all,” Scott said. “I was not involved in the process. I was like, ‘All right.’”

Scott added with a laugh: “And then he said he wanted to hurdle. I’m, like, ‘Oh, gosh. What are we gonna do there?’”

Eli had to start from square one. He doesn’t remember many of the early struggles, but his dad and Bulling do.

The hardest part, Scott said, was trying to get over the 42-inch hurdles with ease and flow rather than stopping and jumping — a common habit for beginners.

“You don’t want to jump. You want to keep speed and go right through it,” Scott said. “Sometimes you plant a little bit and zoom, you take off. It’s hard to maintain that control easily.”

In Eli’s first meet, he ran an :08.68 in the prelims before having to bail out in the finals. The next week, he rebounded, making the finals and finishing second at :08.62. A month later, Eli placed fourth at the conference meet with an :08.34 time — his season best.

Eli continued to progress as a sophomore — setting a personal best of :08.26 and placing fifth in an event that featured Husker standout Darius Luff. But the shin splints he dealt with as a kid reared their head again.

“From an athletic standpoint, I could see the potential,” Bulling said. “Maybe not national champion potential three years later, but I thought he could be pretty good.”

Eli devoted his offseason to developing more strength and power, but also delved into the mental aspect of his training: confidence.

Confidence ahead of his races the last two years was hard to come by. The shin splints didn’t help either.

“I used to get really nervous and scared to go over the hurdles because they’re a little tall,” Etherton said. “The shin splints, they’ve gotten a lot better recently. That played into my ability to believe in myself and that I can get over them.”

The first meet, he ran an :08.14 in the prelims — shaving 0.12 seconds off his personal best.

He followed that up with an :08.11 a week later. The school record of :08.09, set by Kevin Janata in 2011, was within striking distance.

“That was faster than I had anticipated myself running this season,” Etherton said. “And when I reviewed the film and everything, I had quite a few errors to improve on. Knowing I could run an :08.11 while still having stuff to work on, it let me know that I could do something good this year.”

It didn’t take long for Janata’s mark to fall.

Etherton broke the record two weeks later with an :08.08 at the Concordia Classic in Seward — in the prelims.

“Even after Eli broke the record, we knew there was more in the tank,” Bulling said.

There was.

Etherton broke the record again a week later with an :08.05 at South Dakota State.

And then a third time: the next week at the Devaney Sports Center with a :07.99.

“Obviously, I’m proud of him no matter what happens,” Scott said. “But it is always nice to finish first — even if it’s better than mine. I’ve always said, if I can’t have him break my school record, then I guess I’m not coaching him good enough.”

Eli added: “Not everybody gets the chance to have their dad as a coach or have their dad as a school record-holder. And then go out and hopefully make him proud by doing the same event and getting your name up there next to his.”

Since Scott and Eli’s races are two different distances, they both hold records.

But the conversion rate puts Scott’s time ahead of Eli’s by just a smidge. His :07.35 in the 60-yard hurdles is equivalent to :07.91 seconds in the 60-meter distance.

Of course, their situations couldn’t be more different.

When Scott arrived on the NWU campus as a freshman in the 1980s, he had been running track for 10 years and was coming off a Class A state title in the 110-meter high hurdles in 1983. The year before, he earned two state meet bronze medals in the 110s and 300s hurdles.

“Scott was one of the best athletes in the state of Nebraska when he showed up as a freshman,” said Bulling, who coached Scott at Wesleyan, too. “And Scott could do a lot of different events — a national-level long jumper, sprinter. And Eli was starting from scratch.

“But, both, in terms of work ethic, are among the best we’ve ever had.”

