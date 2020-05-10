Anthony Roth sweeps IMCA Modified division at Park Jefferson Spring Nationals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- Anthony Roth is going back to Nebraska with a decent haul after he won the A Features of the IMCA Modified divisions on both Friday and Saturday nights during the IMCA Spring Nationals presented by Ricky Lemmen Motorsports at Park Jefferson Speedway.

On Saturday, Roth who proved his mettle to take home another top prize, giving him a $2,000 haul back to the Cornhusker State. Front row starters Jesse Skalicky and Daniel Gottschalk got things off to a roaring start sliding and shooting for the lead while Shane Demey joined the fray. Roth, who was in fourth then threw a slide in turn three to put him in the lead. It was a position he would not relinquish. Demey was second and Tyler Frye was third.

In Friday's A Feature, Roth had the starting spot in the pole. He held off Chris Abelson and Ricky Alvarado to claim the win as he navigated through a handful of cautions.

In Saturday's Stevenson Hardware IMCA RACESaver Sprint Cars, Park Jefferson rookie of the year Elliot Amdahl took the top prize with Cody Ledger finishing in second.

Justin Luineburg held off a stout field to win the J&J Fitting Stock Car race. Luinenburg got the jump after a caution to take over the top spot. Luineberg held off Travis Baker and Elijah Zevenbergen to finish in first.