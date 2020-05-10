Anthony Roth sweeps IMCA Modified division at Park Jefferson Spring Nationals

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- Anthony Roth is going back to Nebraska with a decent haul after he won the A Features of the IMCA Modified divisions on both Friday and Saturday nights during the IMCA Spring Nationals presented by Ricky Lemmen Motorsports at Park Jefferson Speedway.
On Saturday, Roth who proved his mettle to take home another top prize, giving him a $2,000 haul back to the Cornhusker State. Front row starters Jesse Skalicky and Daniel Gottschalk got things off to a roaring start sliding and shooting for the lead while Shane Demey joined the fray. Roth, who was in fourth then threw a slide in turn three to put him in the lead. It was a position he would not relinquish. Demey was second and Tyler Frye was third.
In Friday's A Feature, Roth had the starting spot in the pole. He held off Chris Abelson and Ricky Alvarado to claim the win as he navigated through a handful of cautions.
In Saturday's Stevenson Hardware IMCA RACESaver Sprint Cars, Park Jefferson rookie of the year Elliot Amdahl took the top prize with Cody Ledger finishing in second.
Justin Luineburg held off a stout field to win the J&J Fitting Stock Car race. Luinenburg got the jump after a caution to take over the top spot. Luineberg held off Travis Baker and Elijah Zevenbergen to finish in first.
The IMCA Sport Modifieds had a massive rollover mid-race, which changed the entire complexion of the race. Shawn Harker, who was the runner-up on Friday, picked up the checkered flag.
Craig Clift got a jump on the field during the IMCA Hobby Stocks but Jason Wilkinson and Jason Fusselman came back from mid-pack and passed Clift. Wilkinson then held off Fusselman by nine one-hundredths of a second to get the win.
On Friday, Shane Stutzman came from the second row and went on to win the J&J Fitting Stock Car division. Stutzman held off Luinenburg, who came from 11th place, to win the race.
Kevin Zeitner picked up a win in a caution-filled Sport Modifieds race. Zeitner was challenged after each caution by Shawn Harker and Cody Thompson, who came from 11th place. Zeitner held off both to take claim the race.
Malik Sampson got a hard-fought IMCA Hobby Stock victory. Wilkinson, Fusselman and Zach Ankrum all challenged Sampson, but he held on for a win during a race that saw a car jump the township road and ended up in a cornfield.
Nine of the 17 cars that started the Fox 620 Sport Compacts finished the race. Corey Namanny got the win over Kaytee Devries.
The Tri-State Late Models come next Saturday for their only appearance of the season along with IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Mods and IMCA Hobby Stocks. The RACESaver Sprint cars are also on tap. For tickets or driver registration go to www.parkjeff.com
