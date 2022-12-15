Area boys basketball roundup: Dakota Valley breezes by Beresford; Sioux City East rolls North, Heelan takes down West

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Jaxson Wingert and Isaac Bruns scored 21 and 20 points, respectively, to lead defending state champion Dakota Valley to a 82-44 victory over Beresford Tuesday night.

Bruns, the reigning South Dakota Class A Boys' Player of the Year, shot 9-of-11 from the field and also pulled out 7 rebounds and dished out 4 assists.

The Panthers, who shot a blistering 62.3% from the field, also received 10 points from Jaxon Hennies and nine points each from Randy Rosenquist and Luke Bruns.

Dakota Valley, which outrebounded Beresford 30-17, improved to 2-0 while the Watchdogs fell to 1-1.

Sioux City East 84, Sioux City North 55

Four Black Raiders scored in double figures as East improved to 5-0 Tuesday night.

Preston Dobbs led the scoring parade in the home gym with 19 points, followed by Fitzy Grant with 16 and Brandt Van Dyke and Sam Jones with 12 each. East led 84-55 at halftime.

Jackson Votk scored 15 and Zach Hesse added 10 for the Stars, who fell to 0-4.

Bishop Heelan 68, Sioux City West 51

A trio of Heelan players scored in double figures in scoring as the Crusaders rolled Tuesday night.

Matt Noll led by 19 points, followed by Sean Schaefer (16) and Carter Kuehl (15). The Crusaders, who led 33-20 at halftime, improved to 4-1.

Keavian Hayes scored a game-high 22 points and Gio Vazquez added 15 points for the Wolverines, who fell to 1-3.

Council Bluffs Lincoln 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton BL 37

In a battle of unbeaten Missouri River Conference teams, the Lynx prevailed as three players scored in double figures: Etienne Higgins and Creighton Bracker (13 each) and Mathok Mathok (12).

Tyler Smith scored 12 points and Scott Kroll added 9 points for the Warriors, who fell to 3-1. The Lynx improved to 4-0.

Le Mars 83, Council Bluffs Jefferson 47

The Bulldogs won their first game of the season Tuesday night to improve to 1-3.

Le Mars led 19-17 at the end of the first quarter and increased their advantage to 47-29 at halftime and 67-47 after three periods.

Jordan Dewaele scored 22 points for the Yellowjackets, who fell to 0-6.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Le Mars, which improved to 1-3.

Hinton 54, MMCRU 51

Carson Peirce scored 15 points and Beau DeRocher added 13 points as the Blackhawks won a tight War Eagle Conference game Tuesday night.

Michael Peterson scored 16 points and Kyler Bork added 12 points for the Royals.

Hinton improved to 4-0, while MMCRU dropped to 0-3.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 61, Ponca 54

Jake Rath poured in 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Bears Tuesday night.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Indians, who fell to 2-2.

The Bears improved to 4-1.

Woodbury Central 45, 36

Drew Kluender scored 16 points to lead the Wildcats Tuesday night.

Harry Spicer had 13 points for the Rams, who fell to 0-5.

WC improved to 2-3.

OABCIG 84, River Valley 19

Kane Ladwig and Treyten Kolar scored 14 points each and Brysen Kolar added 13 to lead the Falcons Tuesday night.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Wolverines, who fell to 2-3.

OABCIG improved to 4-0.

Wynot 51, Homer 30

Chase Schroeder scored 18 points to lead the Blue Devils Tuesday night.

Josh Sanford, Ryan Rasmussen and Tristin Gaarder each scored 6 points to lead the Knights, who fell to 1-4.

Wynot improved to 4-0.

Kingsley-Pierson 49, Alta-Aurelia 25

Boston Doeschot scored 17 points to lead the Panthers Monday night.

Evan Neumann added 10 points for K-P, which improved to 4-1.

Braden Sonksen scored 17 points for the Warriors, who dropped to 2-2.

Unity Christian 79, Akron-Westfield 56

Tyce Van Beek scored 24 points to lead the Knights Monday night. Braedan Bosma added 15 points and Trevor Wieringa had 11 points for Unity, which improved to 3-1.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Westerners, who fell to 0-4.

PHOTOS: Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Close 1 of 29 Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Dakota Valley's Randy Rosenquist dribbles towards the basket during Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball action in North Sioux City, S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Dakota Valley's Jaxson Wingert takes a shot over Beresford's Jon DeLay during South Dakota boys state basketball action in North Sioux City Tuesday night. Wingert scored 21 points as the Panthers coasted past the Watchdogs, 82-44. Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Dakota Valley's Randy Rosenquist leaps for a shot as Beresford's Jake Goblirsch defends him during Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball action in North Sioux City, S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Dakota Valley's Isaac Bruns leaps for a layup past Beresford's Jon DeLay during Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball action in North Sioux City, S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Dakota Valley's Jaxson Wingert leaps for a layup past Beresford's Seth James during Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball action in North Sioux City, S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Dakota Valley's Isaac Bruns takes a shot during Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball action in North Sioux City, S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Dakota Valley's Isaac Bruns dribbles to the basket as Beresford's Malachi James defends him during Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball action in North Sioux City, S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Dakota Valley's Isaac Bruns shoots a layup as Beresford's Tate VanOtterloo reaches to defend him during Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball action in North Sioux City, S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Dakota Valley's Jaxon Hennies dribbles towards the basket as Beresford's Jon DeLay defends him during Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball action in North Sioux City, S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Dakota Valley's Jaxson Wingert leaps for a shot as Beresford's Jon DeLay defends him during Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball action in North Sioux City, S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Dakota Valley's Isaac Bruns dribbles towards the basket during Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball action in North Sioux City, S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Dakota Valley's Luke Bruns dribbles down the court as Beresford's Aiden Hamm guards him during Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball action in North Sioux City, S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Dakota Valley's Jaxson Wingert leaps for a shot as Beresford's Jon DeLay reaches to defend him during Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball action in North Sioux City, S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Dakota Valley's Emersen Mead dribbles towards the basket as Beresford's Autumn Namminga defends her during Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball action in North Sioux City, S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Dakota Valley's Jorja Van Den Hul looks for a pass as Beresford's Irelyn Fichbohm guards her during Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball action in North Sioux City, S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Dakota Valley's Sophie Tuttle shoots the ball as Beresford's Harley Koth defends her during Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball action in North Sioux City, S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Dakota Valley's Jorja Van Den Hul takes a shot as Beresford's Autumn Namminga defends her during Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball action in North Sioux City, S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Dakota Valley's Cameryn Sommervold takes a shot as Beresford's Ella Merriman defends her during Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball action in North Sioux City, S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Dakota Valley's Emersen Mead shoots a layup past Beresford's Lilly Sievert during Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball action in North Sioux City, S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Dakota Valley's Cameryn Sommervold shoots a layup past Beresford's Harley Koth during Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball action in North Sioux City, S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Dakota Valley's Emersen Mead collides with Beresford's Kendra Ellis on her way to the basket during Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball action in North Sioux City, S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Dakota Valley's Melina Snoozy looks for a pass past Beresford's Ella Merriman during Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball action in North Sioux City, S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Dakota Valley's Melina Snoozy shoots a three-pointer as Beresford's Savanna Beesen defends her during Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball action in North Sioux City, S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Dakota Valley's Ella Reifenrath takes a shot against Beresford's Harley Koth in South Dakota girls basketball action Tuesday night in North Sioux City. Beresford won 47-40. Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Dakota Valley's Emersen Mead dribbles towards the basket as Beresford's Lilly Sievert defends her during Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball action in North Sioux City, S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Dakota Valley's Sophie Tuttle shoots a three-pointer as Beresford's Macy Quartier defends her during Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball action in North Sioux City, S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball Dakota Valley's Ella Reifenrath takes a shot during Dakota Valley vs Beresford basketball action in North Sioux City, S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Dakota Valley vs Beresford girls basketball action Dakota Valley girls are defeated by Beresford basketball in North Sioux City, Tuesday. Dakota Valley vs Beresford boys basketball action Dakota Valley boys defeat Beresford basketball in North Sioux City, Tuesday. +29 +29 +29 +29 +29 +29 +29 +29 +29 +29