Area boys basketball roundup: Dakota Valley, East, SB-L win at Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY -- South Dakota's reiging Class A Boys' Player of the Year Isaac Bruns exploded for 39 points as the Panthers blasted North Community Saturday night.

The Panthers, the defending Class A state champions, and the Polars, a Minneapolis school, met in a marque matchup at the Tyson Events Center as part of The Arena Invitational.

Bruns, a University of South Dakota recruit, was 14-of-20 from the field as the Panthers shot a blistering 57 percent as a team.

Point guard Randy Rosenquist, also a returning first-team All-State selection, had a double-double with 19 points and 10 assists. Junior Jason Wingert added 17 points.

The Panthers improved to 3-0.

Sioux City East 70, Ankeny 52

Preston Dobbs scored 20 points and Fitzy Grant added 19 points as the Black Raiders stayed unbeaten with a non-conference win over the Hawks at the Tyson Events Center Saturday night.

East squared off with the suburban Des Moines school as part of The Arena Invitational.

Sam Jons added 13 points for the Black Raiders, who outscored the Hawks 19-7 in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Omaha Burke 46

Tyler Smith collected 16 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead the Warriors in The Arena Invitational at the Tyson Events Center Saturday night.

Dylon Schaap added 15 points and six rebounds and Evan Janzen pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds for the Warriors, who improved to 4-2.

Omaha Burke was led by Dakarai Davis, who had 20 points and seven rebounds.