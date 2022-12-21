Area boys basketball roundup: Western Christian boys top SB-L; Sioux City East, North win

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Four Western Christian boys scored in double figures to lead the Wolves to a 73-56 non-conference victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tuesday night.

Tate Van Regenmortor led the way with 19 points, followed by Kaden Van Regenmortor (16), Ashtin Van'tHul (15) and Chandler Pollema (10).

The Warriors were led by Dylon Schaap's 20 points. Tyler Smith added 16 and Scott Dickson had 10.

Western, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A in the Iowa High School Athletic Association's inaugural rankings, improved to 5-1. SB-L dropped to 4-3.

Sioux City East 72, Spirit Lake 45

Fitzy Grant scored 23 points to lead the No. 7 ranked Black Raiders in non-conference action Tuesday night.

Preston Dobbs added 15 points for East, who improved to a 8-0 heading into the holiday break.

East was ranked No. 7 in Class 4A in the Iowa High School Athletic Association's inaugural state rankings released Monday.

Carden Hassel scored a team-high 14 points and Corbin Quance addd 11 for the Indians, who fell to 1-4.

Sioux City North 62, COuncil Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 55

Zach Hesse scored 21 points and Noah Conley added 16 to lead the Stars to a Missouri River Conference victory Tuesday night.

North improved to 2-5, while the Yellow Jackets fell to 0-9.

Central Lyon 91, Sibley-Ocheyedan 41

Senior Zach Lutmer scored 25 points to lead No. 1 ranked Central Lyon to a Siouxland Conference blowout victory Tuesday night.

Lutmer, who signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to play football for the Iowa Hawkeyes, was 10-of-16 from the field, including 3-of-7 from beyond the three-point line for the Lions, who improved to 6-0.

Matthew Diersen added 18 points and Andrew Austin had 12 for the Central Lyon, which is at the top of the Iowa High School Athletic Associations' inaugural state rankings for Class 2A.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Generals, who fell to 0-5.

Hinton 59, Woodbury Central 41

Caden Winters and Kyle Leary each scored 13 points to lead the Blackhawks Tuesday night.

Winters also grabbed 10 rebounds for Hinton, which improved to 5-1

Drew Kluender scored 14 points to lead the Wildcats, who slipped to 2-4.

Remsen St. Mary's 62, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 50

Alex Schroeder and Collin Homan each scored 18 points Tuesday night as the Hawks improved to 4-0 heading into the holiday break.

Jaxon Bunkers, added 13 points and eight rebounds for Remsen St. Mary's, ranked No. 7 in Class IA in the Iowa High School Athletic Association's inaugural rankings.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 67, Unity Christian 64

Senior Kooper Ebel scored a game-high 29 points as the Hawks edged the Knights in War Eagle Conference action Tuesday night.

Lance Berends posted a double-double with 17 points and 15 points for H-M-S, which improved to 3-2.

Tyce Van Beek and Braedan Bosma each scored 20 points to lead Unity, which fell to 3-2.

South Sioux City 73, Parkview Christian 59

The Cardinals improved to 3-1 while handing Parkview Christian its first loss of the season Tuesday night in Lincoln.

Elk Point-Jefferson 59, Viborg-Hurley 53

Chace Fornia scored 14 points and Alex Scarmon added 11 for the Huskies, who improved to 3-1 Tuesday night.

Gage Goettertz had 10 points to lead the Cougars, who fell to 2-1.

West Sioux 76, Akron-Westfield 49

Mason Coppock and Booker Walsh scored 18 points apiece to lead West Sioux in War Eagle Conference action Tuesday night.

Carter Bultman added 11 points and Jordan Rehder pulled down 12 rebounds for the Falcons, who improved to 4-1.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Westerners, who fell to 1-4.

MMCRU 71, Trinity Christian

Freshman Brayson Mulder scored 24 points as MMCRU won its first game of the season Tuesday night.

Michael Peterson added 14 points and Lucas Braun had 10 for the Royals, who improved to 1-4.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Tigers, who fell to 1-6.

South O'Brien 58, Harris Lake-Park 44

The Wolverines improved to 4-2, while the Wolves slipped to 1-1 Tuesday night.

Justus Voss led Harris-Lake Park with 14 points and Tyce Gunderson added 19.

No individual statistics were immediately available for South O'Brien.

Okoboji 57, Boyden-Hull 54

The Pioneers improved to 2-5, while the Comets fell to 1-4 in Siouxland Conference action Tuesday night.

Blake Moser scored 22 points and Nate Van Otterloo had 13 points for Boyden-Hull.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Okoboji.

Rock Valley 55, Sheldon 45

Bryson Zomer scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Rockets to a Siouxland Conference victory Tuesday night.

Ryan Strait added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Rock Valley, which improved to 2-3.

Blake Radke scored 15 points and Anthony Provost had 10 for the Orabs, who slipped to 0-7.

MOC-Floyd Valley 78, George-Little Rock 54

The Dutchmen improved to 5-1 Tuesday night as they handed the Mustangs their first loss of the season.

Drew Denekas led George-Little Rock with 13 points, Isaiah Johnson added 11 and Charlie Hamilton had 10. The Mustangs fell to 5-1.

No individual statistics were immediately available for MOC-Floyd Valley, ranked No. 5 in Class 3A in the Iowa High School Athletic Association's inaugural state rankings.

West Lyon 60, Sioux Center 38

The Lions handed the No. 8 ranked Warriors their first loss of the season in Siouxland Conference action Tuesday night.

Darren Meyer (12), Devan Van Wyhe (12) and Trevor Ciesielski (10) scored in double-figures for West Lyon, which improved to 4-1.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Warriors, who fell to 4-1.

Sioux Center was one of two Sioxuland Conference team ranked in the top 10 in Class 3A in the Iowa High School Athletic Association's inaugural state rankings. MOC-Floyd Valley was No. 5.

OABCIG 76, Cherokee 49

Beckett DeJean scored 23 points to lead OABCIG in non-conference action Tuesday night.

Kane Ladwig added 15 points and Treyten Kolar had 12 for the Falcons, who improved to 7-0.

Sioux Central 81, GTRA 49

Carter Boettcher scored 28 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists to lead Sioux Central Tuesday night.

Jacob Hargens added 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Ethan Mills had 14 points and five assists for the Rebels, who improved to 5-0.

GTRA dropped to 4-2.

Tri-Valley 50, Vermillion 48

Tri-Valley rallied in the fourth quarter to nip the Tanagers Tuesday night.

Braden Oyen scored 14 points to lead the Mustangs.

Carter Hansen led Vermillion with 15 points. Carter Skogsberg added 14 points and Zoan Robinson had 10.

Alta-Aurelia 85, River Valley 11

Braden Sonksen scored 21 points as the Warriors blasted the Wolverines Tuesday night.

Mason Barnes added 15 points and Jack Bloom had 11 for Alta-Auerlia, which improved to 2-2.

No individual statistics were immediately available for River Valley, which fell to 3-4.

Mason City 57, Spencer 52

Jess Cornick scored 21 points to lead the Riverhawks Tuesday night.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Tigers, who fell to 2-2.