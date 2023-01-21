Area boys basketball: Sioux City West tops Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Heelan, East, Dakota Valley also win

SIOUX CITY -- Senior guard Keavian Hayes' 17 points led three Sioux City West boys in double digits as the Wolverines rode a big third quarter to a 61-45 home victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton Friday night.

The two metro teams were evenly matched in the first half, with West taking slim leads of 17-16 at the end of the first quarter and 29-17 at halftime.

The Wolverines came out hot in the second half, outscoring the Warriors 19-8 in the third quarter.

Hayes, a returning First Team All-Missouri River Conference selection, added six rebounds and two assists as West won its third straight game. Lamarion Mothershead added 14 points and Robert Johnson had 12 points. Mothershead also contributed four rebounds and five assists and JOhnson had four boards and three assists.

Gavin Koons added eight points, five rebounds and three assists for the Wolverines, who improved to 5-6 overall and 5-3 in the Missouri River Conference.

With the loss, Sergeant Bluff-Luton dropped out of a tie for second place in the league with Council Bluffs Lincoln. The Warriors now stand at 6-3 in the conference and 9-5 overall.

Individual statistics for SB-L were not immediately available.

Bishop Heelan 77, Sioux City North 44

Carter Kuehl scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Crusaders Friday night.

Matt Noll added 13 points for Heelan, ranked No. 4 in Iowa Class 3A. The Crusaders moved to 5-3 in the Missouri River Conference and 10-3 overall.

Zach Hesse's 20 points led the Stars, who dropped to 3-9 in the league and 3-9 overall.

Sioux City East 93, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 37

Four Black Raiders scored in double figures as unbeaten East cruised to a Missouri River Conference home win Friday night.

Senior forward Preston Dobbs, a nominee for the McDonald's All-American Games this summer, led the Black Raiders with 18 points. Fitzy Grant added 15, A.J. Flemister finished with 13 and Diego Alfrerenz had 10 as the Raiders substituted frequently in the lopsided contest.

East, ranked No. 7 in Iowa Class 4A, led 47-20 at halftime. The Black Raiders improved to 14-0 overall and 9-0 in the conference.

The Yellow Jackets fell to 0-9 in the league and 1-13 overall.

Dakota Valley 73, Tri-Valley 52

Jaxson Wingert scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds Friday night as the top-ranked Panthers stayed unbeaten.

Isaac Bruns, the reigning S.D. Class A Player of the Year, recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Randy Rosenquist, a returning First-Team All-Stater, also recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 assists. Jaxson Hennies chipped in with 11 points for Dakota Valley, which improved to 9-0 overall.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 55, Le Mars 43

Brayden Dreckman's nine points topped the scoring for the Bulldogs as they dropped a Missouri River Conference game at home Friday night.

The Bulldogs fell to 2-7 in the conference and 2-10 overall.

The Lynx moved into sole possesion of second place in the league with a 7-2 record, and improved to 8-4 overall.

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 75, Unity Christian 53

Seniors Keaten Bonderson and Drake DeRocher each scored 19 points to lead the Jays Friday night.

Keaton Logan added 14 points for Gehlen, which 12-2 overall and 5-1 in the War Eagle Conference.

Dylan Bosma's 15 points led three Knights in double figures. Tyce Van Beek added 12 and Braedan Bosma had 10 as Unity slipped to 5-7 overall and 2-4 in the league.

Cedar Catholic 46, Wayne 45

Senior forward Jaxon Bernecker passed 1,000 career points as the Trojans emerged with a double overtime victory on the road Friday night.

Bernecker, a returning Nebraska All-State selection, finished with 16 points. Nolan Becker and Andrew Jones each added nine points for the 10-2 Trojans, ranked No. 2 in the Omaha World-Herald's Nebraska Class 2A poll.

Colson Nelsen tallied a game-high 18 points for Wayne. Carter Junck added 10 points for the Blue Devils, who fell to 13-5.

Hinton 72, Harris-Lake Park 55

Carson Peirce's 23 points led three players in double figures Friday night as the Blackhawks moved above .500 for the season.

Logan Kempema added 17 points and Kyle Leary had 15 for Hinton, which improved to 3-2 in the War Eagle Conference and 6-5 overall.

Tyce Gunderson led the Wolves with 23 points. Lucas Ahrenstorff added 10 for H-LP, which fell to 1-3 in the conference and 3-7 overall.

Central Lyon 75, MOC-Floyd Valley 65

Senior Zach Lutmer poured in 24 points and grabbed six rebounds as the top-ranked Lions remained unbeaten and in control of the Siouxland Conference Friday night.

Andrew Austin added 19 points and Reece Vander Zee had 13 for Central Lyon, which raised its record to 10-0 in the conference and 11-0 overall.

With the loss, the Dutchmen fell to 8-2 in the conference, two games back of the Lions. No individual statistics were immediately available for MOC-Floyd Valley, which is 11-2 overall.

Ponca 76, Walthill 47

Cole Jackson's game-high 21 points led three Indians in double figures in a home win Friday night.

Dalton Lamprecht and Nolan Janssen each added 11 points for Ponca, which improved to 8-6.

Adrian Phillips and Ethan Parker led Walthill with 15 points each as the Bluejays fell to 2-9.

Ridge View 83, Woodbury Central 30

Kyler Wunschel scored 16 points as the Rams cruised to a Western Valley Conference win Friday night.

Kellen Jensen added 13 points and Jordyn Hinrickson had 10 for Ridge View, which improved to 6-7 overall.

Will DeStigter tallied nine points for the Wildcats, who fell to 2-12 overall.

South O'Brien 59, Akron-Westfield 44

Five players scored in double figures for the Wolverines Friday night.

Ben Woodall led with 13 points, followed by David Bottjen (12); Boston Riedemann (11) and Willie Conley and Hudson Oolman (10 apiece).

Jackson Marnach and Laytin Koch led the Westerners with 14 points apiece. Tatum Wilkens added 10 for A-W, which fell to 3-10 overall.

South O'Brien improved to 10-3 overall.

Check back at siouxcityjournal.com for recaps of more Siouxland high school boys and girls games from Friday night.