Area college basketball roundup: Northwestern men beat Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. – The Northwestern College men outscored Bellevue (Neb.) by 13 points in the second half to pull off a comeback win, 71-66 in the Bellevue Classic Friday night.

Craig Sterk and Matt Onken combined for 45 points as Northwestern won its third straight game, improving to 10-4.

The Bruins got out to a quick start, taking an early lead on the Raiders through the opening part of the first half. Bellevue stretched their lead to as many as 10 points at the 9:40 mark on a three from Paulo Araujo. The Raiders responded with threes on back-to-back trips from Kaleb Booth to trim the deficit to just four, but Bellevue kept their advantage near double-digits for the remainder of the half.

The Raiders stormed out of the break on a 13-4 run in which Keyton Moser and Sterk scored on consecutive possessions to give Northwestern their first lead in over 22 minutes of play. Holding a 44-43 lead with 12:14 remaining, the Raiders held on for the rest of the way, staving off a Bellevue challenge near the 3:00 mark.

As the Bruins looked to claw their way back in trailing by seven with under a minute left, Zach LaFave (Jr., Elkhorn, Neb.) threw down an open dunk, stifling any comeback hope for the home team.