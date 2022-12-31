 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Area college basketball roundup: Northwestern men beat Bellevue

  • 0

BELLEVUE, Neb. – The Northwestern College men outscored Bellevue (Neb.) by 13 points in the second half to pull off a comeback win, 71-66 in the Bellevue Classic Friday night.

Craig Sterk and Matt Onken combined for 45 points as Northwestern won its third straight game, improving to 10-4.

The Bruins got out to a quick start, taking an early lead on the Raiders through the opening part of the first half. Bellevue stretched their lead to as many as 10 points at the 9:40 mark on a three from Paulo Araujo. The Raiders responded with threes on back-to-back trips from Kaleb Booth to trim the deficit to just four, but Bellevue kept their advantage near double-digits for the remainder of the half.

The Raiders stormed out of the break on a 13-4 run in which Keyton Moser and Sterk scored on consecutive possessions to give Northwestern their first lead in over 22 minutes of play. Holding a 44-43 lead with 12:14 remaining, the Raiders held on for the rest of the way, staving off a Bellevue challenge near the 3:00 mark.

People are also reading…

As the Bruins looked to claw their way back in trailing by seven with under a minute left, Zach LaFave (Jr., Elkhorn, Neb.) threw down an open dunk, stifling any comeback hope for the home team.

+1 
Craig Sterk

Sterk

 Lem E Maurer
+1 
Matt Onken

Onken

 Lem E Maurer
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Sioux City Journal's Top Sports Stories of 2022

The Sioux City Journal's Top Sports Stories of 2022

It was a year of celebrations in 2022 as Siouxland amateur teams and individuals captured titles in multiple sports. Those championship seasons top The Journal sports department's list of the Top 10 stories of the year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Wayne State vs Augustana men's basketball action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News