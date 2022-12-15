Area girls basketball roundup: Bishop Heelan blows out Sioux City West; Dakota Valley, SB-L, South Sioux lose

Journal staff
SIOUX CITY — Three Bishop Heelan players scored in double figures to lead the Crusaders to a dominating 66-36 victory over Sioux City West Tuesday night.
Brooklyn Stanley led Heelan with 18 points. Jada Newberg added 15 points and Lauryn Peck had 13 points.
Addie Fletcher led the Wolverines with 11 points and Hannah Burge added 10.
Heelan improved to 2-2, while West slipped to 2-3.
Beresford 47, Dakota Valley 40
The Watchdogs improved to 2-0, while the Panthers fell to 0-3 Tuesday night.
Cameryn Sommervold scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Dakota Valley. Addie Kleis had eight points and Jorja VanDenHul added seven points and eight rebounds.
No individual statistics were immediately available for Beresford.
Council Bluffs Lincoln 46, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36
Alexa Trover, scored 10 points for the Warriors Tuesday night as SB-L fell to 1-3.
No individual statistics were immediately available for the Lynx, who improved to 5-1.
Omaha Skutt 76, South Sioux City 30
Freshman Bailee Durant scored nine points for the Cardinals, who lost in Omaha Tuesday night.
The SkyHawks improved to 4-0, while South Sioux City fell to 0-4.
Le Mars 71, Council Bluffs Jefferson 22
A trio of Bulldogs finished in double-figure scoring as Le Mars cruised Tuesday night.
Metta Skov and Madi Hulsled each had 14 points and Sarah Brown added 12.
Le Mars improved to 2-3, while the Yellow Jackets fell to 0-5.
Freshman Bailey Boeve scored 16 points to lead the Blackhawks Tuesday night. Ashlyn Reintzel added 10 points for Hinton, which improved to 5-1.
No individual statistics were immediately available for the Royals, who fell to 1-2.
Kingsley-Pierson 72, Siouxland Christian 33
Freshman Sydney Doeschot scored 24 points to lead the Panthers Tuesday night. Senior MaKenna Bowman added 16 for K-P, who improved to 5-1.
No individual statistics were immediately available for the Eagles, who slipped to 0-5.
Westwood 74, Lawton-Bronson 39
Three players scored in double figures as the Rebels remained unbeaten at 7-0 Tuesday night.
Ashlyn Davis led the scoring derby with 14 points, followed by Ella Hanner (13) and Paige Wagner (12).
No individual statistics were immediately available for the Eagles, who slipped to 3-4.
Ponca 53, Laurel Concord Coleridge 21
Samantha Ehlers scored 14 and Gracen Evans added nine for the Indians, who improved to 4-0 Tuesday night.
Mollie Schulte had 8 points for the Bears, who fell to 2-3.
The unbeaten Knights handed the Blue Devils their first loss of the season in a tight intra-state contest Tuesday night.
Kinslee Heimes scored 14 points for Wynot, which fell to 3-1.
No individual statistics were immediately available for Homer, which improved to 5-0.
River Valley 48, OABCIG 42
Addisyn Goettsch and Myah Dausel each scored 13 points to lead the Wolverines Tuesday night.
Krista Sibenaller led the Falcons with 14 points and Haley Harms added 13.
River Valley improves to 3-3, while OABCIG dropped to 1-4.
Sioux City East 60, Sioux City West
Alexandra Flattery and Trishelle Miller scored 16 points to lead the Black Raiders Monday night.
Gabby Eberly and Naydia Ybarra had 5 points each for West.
Unity Christian 68, Akron-Westfield 33
Gracie Schoonhoven scored 30 points Monday night as the Knights improved to 4-1.
Makenzie Hughes led the Westerners with 15 points and Alyssa Nemesio added 11.
