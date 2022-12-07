Area girls basketball roundup: Dakota Valley drops opener; East, Heelan, West record wins

LENNOX, S.D. -- The Dakota Valley girls basketball opened their regular season Tuesday night with a 50-45 road loss to Lennox.

"We played hard against a tough conference opponent for our first game out for the season," Dakota Valley head coach Tammy Lilly said. "We have a lot of youth and are working to define our identity. In the second half we began to do just that. We drastically reduced our turnovers and shot the ball well from the field."

The Orioles jumped out to leads of 9-4 at the end of the first quarter and 24-19 at halftime. The Panthers outscored Lennox 16-10 in the third quarter, but the Orioles recorded 14 points to DV's 10 in the final stanza.

Eighth grader Melina Snoozy led the Panthers with 16 points. Senior Ella Reifenrath added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Dani Highum led Lennox with 19 points.

East 76, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 19

Freshman Hudsyn Ranschau scored a game-high 18 points as the Black Raiders cruised to a 57-point win Tuesday night.

Junior Alexandera Flattery added 15 points and freshman Trishelle Miller chipped in with 14 as East improved to 2-0.

Taryn Gant had nine points for the Yellow Jackets, who fell to 0-3.

Bishop Heelan 63, Sioux City North 17

Brooklyn Stanley scored 23 as the Crusaders cruised past the North Stars Tuesday night.

Jada Newberg added 11 points for Heelan, which improved to 1-2.

North, which was led by Gabby Eberly's nine points, fell to 0-3.

Sioux City West 63, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50

The Wolverines improved to 2-1 on the season Tuesday night.

Payton Hardy scored 20 points to lead the Warriors, who fell to 0-2.

No individual statistics were immediately available for West.

Le Mars 46, Council Bluffs Lincoln 42

The Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter to even their record at 2-2 Tuesday night.

Le Mars was led by Metta Skov, who scored 15 points and Lexi Hurd, who added 11 points.

Unity Christian 52, West Sioux 31

Gracie Schoonhoven recorded 13 points, five rebounds and three steals to lead the Knights Tuesday night. The senior now has 504 rebounds and 302 steals for her career.

Mia Danielson had 11 points to lead the Falcons, who fell to 1-2. Unity improved to 3-1.

Hinton 62, Trinity Christian 32

Bailey Boueve scored 19 points Tuesday night to lead the Blackhawks, who improved to 3-1. Natalee Junck and Aubree Lake added 12 points apiece.

Maesa Cleveringa had nine points to lead the Tigers, who fell to 1-2.

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 60, Akron-Westfield 45

Rysaiah Sitzmann scored 13 points to lead the Jays to their first victory of the season Tuesday night after dropping their first four.

The Westerners, who fell to 1-2, were led by Alyssa Nemesio and Makenzie Hughes, who had 14 points apiece.

Remsen St. Mary's 63, South O'Brien 41

Whitney Jensen scored 15 points Tuesday night to lead the Hawks, who stayed unbeaten with a 4-0 record.

Taja Conley had a game-high 19 points for the Wolverines, who fell to 0-4.

MMCRU 53, Harris-Lake Park 41

Kora Alesch scored 19 points Tuesday night to lead the Royals, who evened their record at 1-1.

Payton Reimers scored a game-high 24 points for the Wolves, who fell to 0-3.

Westwood 51, Kingsley-Pierson 47

Ashlyn Davis scored 17 points and Brenna Johnson added 16 Tuesday night to lead the Rebels.

Sydney Doeschot had a game-high 19 points for the Panthers, who fell to 3-1.

Westwood stayed unbeaten, raising its record to 4-0.

Lawton-Bronson 46, Woodbury Central 26

The Eagles improved their record to 2-2, while the Wildcats fell to 1-2 Tuesday night.

Emma King led W-C with 8 points.

No individual statistics were immediately available for L-B.

Ridge View 52, River Valley 44

Madison Stowater scored a game-high 28 points as the Raptors improved to 2-1 Tuesday night.

Maddie Thomas led the Wolverines with 17 points and Myah Dausel added 14 for RV, which fell to 2-1.

Central Lyon 63, MOC-Floyd Valley 32

Desta Hoogendoorn and Addison Klosterbuer scored 16 points apiece Tuesday night to lead the Lions, who remained unbeaten at 4-0.

Amanda Hulstein scored 9 points to lead the Dutchmen, who fell to 3-2.

Boyden-Hull 57, George Little Rock 47

The Comets evened their record at 2-2, while the Mustangs fell to 1-3 Tuesday night.

Freshman Lindsey Haken scored 18 points to lead G-LR. Wyleigh Steenhoven added 13 points.

No individual statistics were immediately available for B-H.

Sioux Center 73, Okoboji 59

Cori Harald scored 22 points and Willow Bleeker added 11 points Tuesday night to lead the Warriors, who improved to 2-1.

Ava Packebush scored a game-high 23 point for the Pioneers, who fell to 0-4.

West Lyon 63, Sheldon 31

The Wilcats improved to 3-0, while the Orabs fell to 1-4 Tuesday night.

Claire Johnson scored 13 to lead Sheldon.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 64, Rock Valley 43

The Generals improved to 4-0, while the Rockets fell to 0-3 Tuesday night.

Miylie Zomer scored 13 point to lead Rock Valley.

MVAOCOU 63, OABCIG 41

The Rams improved to 3-1, while the Falcons fell to 0-2 Tuesday night.

No individual statistics were immediately available for either team.