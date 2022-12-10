Area girls basketball roundup: Sergeant Bluff-Luton gets past Sioux City North, East beats West

SIOUX CITY -- Alexandra Flattery and Trishelle Miller scored 22 and 20 points, respectively, as Sioux City East rolled past Sioux City West, 69-36, Thursday night in girls basketball action.

East took a 19-14 lead after the first quarter and expanded their margin to 41-23 at halftime.

Kiah Davis had 13 points for West and Vera Grom added 11 points.

The Black Raiders improved to 3-0, while the Wolverines fell to 2-2.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 31, Sioux City North 26

The Warriors edged the Stars in a low-scoring affair Friday night.

The Stars led 7-4 after the first quarter and 16-13 at halftime. SB-L rallied to take a 23-22 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Senior Sydney Rexius led North with 12 points.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Warriors, who improved to 1-2. The Stars fell to 0-4.

Trinity Christian 46, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 43

Junior Makiah De Jager scored 21 points to lead the Tigers Friday night.

Rysaiah Sitzmann had 16 points to lead the Jays, who fell to 1-6. Trinity evened its record at 2-2.

Kingsley-Pierson 47, Ridge View 41

Freshman Sydney Doeschot led the Panthers with 17 points Friday night.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Raptors, who fell to 2-2. The Panthers improved to 4-1.

MVAOCOU 64, River Valley 45

Three double-digit scorers led the Rams Friday night. Trista Ohlmeier had 17 points and Mya Goslar and Reagan Seuntjens each had 15 points.

Maddie Thomas had 9 points to lead the Wolverines and Addie Law added 8.

MVAOCOU improves to 4-1, while the River Valley falls to 2-2.

West Monona 49, OABCIG 45

The Spartans broke a 35-35 tie at the end of the third quarter to improve to 4-0 Friday night.

Alex Schroeder had 24 points to lead OABCIG, and Haley Harms added 10 as the Falcons fell to 0-3.

No individual statistics were immediately available for West Monona.

West Lyon 57, MOC-Floyd Valley 39

Emily TerWee scored 18 points to lead the Wildcats Friday night.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Dutchmen, who fell to 3-3. West Lyon improved to 4-0.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 74. Okoboji 54





The Generals moved to 6-0 Friday night, while the Pioneers fell to 0-5.

Lynnae Abrahamson scored 11 points to lead Okoboji.

No individual statistics were immediately available for S-O.

Storm Lake 47, Spirit Lake 38

Adeeya Yanga scored 18 points as the Tornadoes handed the Indians their first loss of the season Friday night.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Indians, who fell to 4-1. Storm Lake improved to 3-1.

Newell-Fonda 92, East Sac 21

Kierra Jungers scored 17 points to lead the Mustangs Friday night.

Mary Walker and Kinzee Hinders each added 13 points for N-F.

No individual statistics were immediately available for East Sac.