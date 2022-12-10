Area girls basketball roundup: Sergeant Bluff-Luton gets past Sioux City North, East beats West

SIOUX CITY -- Alexandra Flattery and Trishelle Miller scored 22 and 20 points, respectively, as Sioux City East rolled past Sioux City West, 69-36, Thursday night in girls basketball action.
East took a 19-14 lead after the first quarter and expanded their margin to 41-23 at halftime.
Kiah Davis had 13 points for West and Vera Grom added 11 points.
The Black Raiders improved to 3-0, while the Wolverines fell to 2-2.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 31, Sioux City North 26
The Warriors edged the Stars in a low-scoring affair Friday night.
The Stars led 7-4 after the first quarter and 16-13 at halftime. SB-L rallied to take a 23-22 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Senior Sydney Rexius led North with 12 points.
People are also reading…
No individual statistics were immediately available for the Warriors, who improved to 1-2. The Stars fell to 0-4.
Trinity Christian 46, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 43
Junior Makiah De Jager scored 21 points to lead the Tigers Friday night.
Rysaiah Sitzmann had 16 points to lead the Jays, who fell to 1-6. Trinity evened its record at 2-2.
Kingsley-Pierson 47, Ridge View 41
Freshman Sydney Doeschot led the Panthers with 17 points Friday night.
No individual statistics were immediately available for the Raptors, who fell to 2-2. The Panthers improved to 4-1.
MVAOCOU 64, River Valley 45
Three double-digit scorers led the Rams Friday night. Trista Ohlmeier had 17 points and Mya Goslar and Reagan Seuntjens each had 15 points.
Maddie Thomas had 9 points to lead the Wolverines and Addie Law added 8.
MVAOCOU improves to 4-1, while the River Valley falls to 2-2.
West Monona 49, OABCIG 45
The Spartans broke a 35-35 tie at the end of the third quarter to improve to 4-0 Friday night.
Alex Schroeder had 24 points to lead OABCIG, and Haley Harms added 10 as the Falcons fell to 0-3.