Area girls basketball roundup: Sioux City drops first game to Davenport North

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Davenport North rallied in the fourth quarter to edge Sioux City East, 59-58 in the Winter Tip Saturday.

The Wildcats handed the Black Raiders their first loss of the season.

Freshman Trishelle Miller scored 26 points to lead East, which fell to 6-1. Hudsyn Ranschau added 11 points and Alexandra Flattery had 10 points.

Davenport North, led by Journey Houston's 25 points, improved to 7-1.

Le Mars 74, Dakota Valley 51

Metta Skov scored 32 points to lead the Bulldogs Saturday night.

Sara Brown added 18 points and Lexi Hurd had 14 for Le Mars, which improved to 5-2.

Melina Snoozy had 18 points and Jorja VanDenHul added 12 for the Panthers.

Bellevue East 67, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 32

The Warriors fell to 1-5 after Saturday's loss in a non-conference game.

Alexa Trover scored 8 points and Payton Hardy had 7.

Bishop Heelan 57, Iowa City West 36

Lauryn Peck scored 18 points and Brooklyn Stanley had 17 points for the Crusaders in the Arena Invitational Friday.

Kenley Meis added 12 points for the Crusaders, who improved to 4-2.

The Trojans fell to 5-2.