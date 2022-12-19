Area girls basketball roundup: Sioux City drops first game to Davenport North

Journal staff
JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Davenport North rallied in the fourth quarter to edge Sioux City East, 59-58 in the Winter Tip Saturday.
The Wildcats handed the Black Raiders their first loss of the season.
Freshman Trishelle Miller scored 26 points to lead East, which fell to 6-1. Hudsyn Ranschau added 11 points and Alexandra Flattery had 10 points.
Davenport North, led by Journey Houston's 25 points, improved to 7-1.
Le Mars 74, Dakota Valley 51
Metta Skov scored 32 points to lead the Bulldogs Saturday night.
Sara Brown added 18 points and Lexi Hurd had 14 for Le Mars, which improved to 5-2.
Melina Snoozy had 18 points and Jorja VanDenHul added 12 for the Panthers.
- Sioux City's Shesler Hall, a long-term transitional residence for homeless women, to close permanently Dec. 30
- 27-year-old gets life in prison for Lake Park, Iowa murder
- Open Woodbury County Board position sees interest from eight individuals
- 62-year-old man died after teens assaulted him in Omaha with a baseball bat
- Latest Woodbury County court report
- Iowa farmland values reach record highs
- On Iowa Politics Podcast: Miller-Meeks’ Change of Address, Ernst Censured, and Brennan caucus post-mortem
- 'It’s unconstitutional': Senator Chuck Grassley excoriates Donald Trump’s comments on Constitution
- The wife of the Laurel quadruple-homicide suspect has been charged with murder
- Iowa hotel inspections: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
- Wind chill could hit 44 below in Sioux City Thursday night
- Facing felony charge, Mickey Joseph no longer part of Nebraska football program
- Former Northwest Iowa Community College dean, Steve Waldstein, combats genetic disease in early retirement
- Morningside convenience store stabbing leaves man hospitalized
- Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly 'left suicide note', Rihanna shares TikTok of baby boy, and more celeb news
Bellevue East 67, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 32
The Warriors fell to 1-5 after Saturday's loss in a non-conference game.
Alexa Trover scored 8 points and Payton Hardy had 7.
Bishop Heelan 57, Iowa City West 36
Lauryn Peck scored 18 points and Brooklyn Stanley had 17 points for the Crusaders in the Arena Invitational Friday.
Kenley Meis added 12 points for the Crusaders, who improved to 4-2.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!