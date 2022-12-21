Area girls basketball roundup: Unity Christian girls cruise past H-M-S;

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Gracie Schoonhoven, the reigning Journal's Girls Basketball Player of the Year, scored a game-high 26 points as No. 4 ranked Unity Christian blasted Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 81-41 Tuesday night.

Schoonhoven, a senior guard, was 11-of-12 from the field as the Knights outshot the Hawks, 58% to 32%.

Seniors Tyra Schuiteman and Cassady Dekkers each scored 16 points for Unity, which improved to 5-1 heading into the holiday break.

Sophomore Kylee Schiphoff scored 19 points to lead H-M-S, which fell to 0-5.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46, Western Christian 32

Senior Payton Hardy scored 17 points to lead the Warriors in non-conference action Tuesday night.

Apiyo Harberts led the Wolfpack with 10 points.

SB-L improves to 2-5, while Western falls to 2-7.

Bishop Heelan 73, Le Mars 57

Three players scored in double figures as the No. 6 ranked Crusaders improved to 5-2 Tuesday night.

Sophomore Abby Lee led Heelan with 13 points, followed by senior Kenley Meis with 12 and senior Jada Newberg with 12.

Sara Brown scored 17 points, Zoe Wittock added 13 and Meta Skov had 12 for the Bulldogs, who fell to 5-2.

Sioux City West 61, Spirit Lake 52

Sophomore Vera Grom scored 18 points and grabbed 7 rebounds to lead the Wolverines Tuesday night.

Junior Kiah Davis added 17 points for West, which improved to 3-4.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Indians, who fell to 5-4.

Sioux City North 66, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 37

Hannah Mogensen scored 14 points Tuesday night to lead the Stars to their first victory of the season.

Sydney Rexius added 14 points and Natalie Rassmussen had 10 for North, which improved to 1-7.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Yellow Jackets, who dropped to 0-8.

Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, Dakota Valley 45

Makenna Noecker, a returning First-Team All-State player in Class D1, scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Knights Tuesday night.

Jorja VanDenHul scored 16 points and Melanie Snoozy added nine for the Panthers, who fell to 0-5. Sophie Tutle pulled down 11 rebounds.

Central Lyon 48, Sibley-Ocheyedan 46

Desta Hoogendoorn scored 22 points as the Lions edged the Generals in a battle of unbeaten and state ranked Siouxland Conference teams.

Central Lyon was ranked No. 2 and Sibley-Ocheyedan was No. 3 in the most recent Class 2A rankings by the Iowa Girls Athletic Union.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Generals, who fell to 6-2. Central Lyon improved to 7-0.

Remsen St. Mary's 64, Gehlen Catholic 29

Mya Bunkers and Whitney Jensen each scored 19 points to lead the Hawks in War Eagle Conference action Tuesday night.

Remsen St. Mary's, ranked No. 4 in Class 1A, Hawks improved to 7-0.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Jays, who fell to 2-7.

Vermillion 58, Tri Valley 39

Brooke Jensen scored 25 poitns to lead the Tanagers Tuesday night.

Three other players also scored in double figures -- Brooklyn Voss (11) and Kasey Hanson and Leah Herbster (10 each) -- as Vermillion improved to 3-0.

Ava Pearson scored 15 points to lead Tri Valley.

Harris-Lake Park 60, South O'Brien 45

Payton Reimers scored 29 points Tuesday night as H-LP won its first game of the season.

Tatiana Conley had a team-high 20 points for the Wolverines, who fell to 0-6. The Wolves improved to 1-4.

West Sioux 49, Akron-Westfield 40

The Falcons improved to 2-4, while the Westerners fell to 1-5 Tuesday night.

Makenzie Hughes scored 19 points to lead A-W.

MMCRU 42, Trinity Christian 28

Keahna Heynen, Makiah De Jager and Madelyn Vis all scored six points fo the Tigers, who fell to 4-2.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Royals, who improved to 3-2.

Alta-Aurelia 57, River Valley 41

Nora Peterson scored 20 points and Brielle Engelmann added 13 for the Warriors Tuesday night.

Myah Dausel had 16 points and Maddie Thomas added 12 for the Wolverines, who fell to 4-4.

A-A improved to 3-2.

Sioux Center 58, West Lyon 52

The unranked Warriors knocked off the No. 15 ranked Wildcats in Siouxland Conference action Tuesday night.

Emily TerWee scored 19 points and Gianna Klarenbeek added 17 for West Lyon, which slipped to 5-1. Sioux Center improved to 5-1.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Warriors.

Rock Valley 60, Sheldon 26

Tielyr Rozeboom scored 16 points and Sage Bakker and Kavri Van Kekerix added 10 each to lead the Rockets Tuesday night in Siouxland Conference action.

Claire Johnson had 17 points for the Orabs, who fell to 1-7. Rock Valley improved to 2-4.

Okoboji 66, Boyden-Hull 56

Lynnae Abrahamson scored 18 points and Ava Packebush added 15 to lead the Pioneers in Siouxland Conference action Tuesday night.

Rylee Kelderman had 18 points for the Comets, who fell to 2-5. Okoboji improved to 3-6.

Cherokee 63, OABCIG 53

Kenna Mongan scored 18 points to lead the Braves to a non-conference victory Tuesday night.

Laney Wolfswinkel added 16 points and Taylor Christensen had 12 for Cherokee, who improved to 4-1.

Alex Schroeder scored 19 points and Krista Sibenaller added 16 for the Falcons, who fell to 1-6.

Spencer 81, Mason City 61

Jada Piercy scored 29 points to lead the Tigers to a non-conference win Tuesday night.

Jerra Merchant added 22 points and Maureen McDermott had 15 for Spencer, which improved to 4-0.

The Riverhawks slipped to 2-4.

Sioux Central 64, GTRA 23

Three players scored in double figures for the Rebels, who improved to 3-3 Tuesday night.

Kendra Casey led with 17 points, followed by Morgan Christian with 13 and Bradi Krager with 10 for Sioux Central, which improved to 3-3.

GTRA slipped to 3-4.