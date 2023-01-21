Area girls basketball: Sioux City East's Hudsyn Ranschau sets record for 3s; SB-L beats West

SIOUX CITY -- Breaking the school record for most three-pointers in a game with 10, Hudsyn Ranschau poured in 40 points as the Sioux City East trounced Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 94-22 Friday night.

Ranscahu, a freshman guard, was 14-for-21 from the field, including 10-of-16 from beyond the three-point stripe. The Black Raiders also broke the team record for the most 3s made in a single game, hitting 19-of-40, for 47.5%.

Freshman guard Trishelle Miller added 14 points, and Hudsyn's twin sister, Haevyn, had 12 points, hitting 4-of-9 treys.

The Black Raiders, ranked No. 11 in Iowa Class 5A, remain in sole possession of first-place in the Missouri River Conference with a 6-0 mark, a game ahead of Bishop Heelan. East stands 10-2 overall.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Sioux City West 33

Payton Hardy recorded 25 points and nine rebounds to lead the Warriors to a road win Friday night.

The Warriors jumped out to a 16-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and increased their margin to 27-15 at halftime. After a back-and-forth third quarter, the Wolverines outscored SB-L 14-10 in the final stanza, but their rally fell short.

Payton Schermerhorn added 12 points for SB-L, which improved to 6-7 overall and 5-4 in the Missouri River Conference.

No individual statistics were immediately available for West, who slipped to 6-8 overall and 4-5 in the league.

Bishop Heelan 61, Sioux City North 25

Brooklyn Stanley scored 17 points as the Crusaders stayed in second place in the Missouri River Conference.

Heelan, ranked No. 4 in Iowa Class 4A, improved to 7-1 in the conference, a game behind leader Sioux City East, and 11-2 overall.

Sydney Rexius' 10 points topped the scoring for the Stars, who fell to 1-8 and 3-12.

Omaha Gross 55, South Sioux City 49

The Cardinals came up short in the semi-finals of the River Cities Conference Tournament Friday.

Abbi Aiken scored 14 points and Izabella Moret added 13 for South Sioux City, which fell to 7-8.

Westwood 77, MVAOCOU 47

The Rebels clinched back-to-back Western Valley Conference championships Friday night as Brenna Johnson poured in a game-high 27 points.

Johnson's total included seven made three-point shots. Ashlyn Davis added 19 points for 16-0 Westwood, ranked No. 5 in Iowa Class 1A.

Trista Ohlmeir's 18 points led the Rams, who also received 16 from Makynlee Yockee and 10 from Ashley Rosener. MVAOCOU fell to 9-6.

Unity Christian 66, Le Mars Gehen Catholic 40

Gracie Schoonhoven poured in 32 points Friday night to lead the Knights, ranked No. 2 in Iowa Class 3A.

Cassady Dekkers added 16 points for Unity, which improved to 6-0 in the War Eagle Conference and 10-2 overall.

Rysaiah Sitzmann's 18 points led the Jays, who fell to 0-6 in the conference and 5-10 overall.

Ponca 64, Walthill 18

Abbie Hrouda scored 14 points and Samantha Ehlers added 10 for the Indians Friday night.

Ponca, ranked No. 5 in Nebraska Class C2, improved to 14-1.

Kairece Morris' 14 points led the Jays, who slipped to 2-12.

Hinton 65, Harris-Lake Park 35

Natalee Junck's 16 points led three Blackhawks in double digits in Friday night's War Eagle Conference win.

Bailey Boeve added 13 and Ashlyn Kovarna had 12 for No. 15 Class 2A Hinton, which improved to 10-3 overall.

Payton Reimers' 18 points led the Wolves.

Vermillion 51, Garretson 25

Brooke Jensen scored 16 points as the Tanagers remained unbeaten Friday night.

Brooklyn Voss pulled down a team-high five rebounds and Kasey Hansen dished out a team-high five assists for Vermillion, which improved to 12-0.

Kylie Christensen's seven points and eight rebounds led Garretson.

Kingsley-Pierson 63, West Monona 45

Freshman Sydney Doeschot scored 25 points and senior Avery Schroeder added 20 to lead the Panthers to a road Western Valley Conference win Friday night.

MaKenna Bowman added 13 points for K-P, which improved to 12-4.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Spartans, who fell to 9-4.

River Valley 57, Lawton-Bronson 46

Jacy Johnson's 16 points led the Wolverines to a Western Valley Conference victory Friday night.

Maddie Thomas added 10 points for River Valley, which improved to 6-7 overall.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Eagles, who fell to 4-12.

Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Wayne 47

Makenna Noecker scored 23 points to lead the Trojans to a road win Friday night.

Katy Jones and Laney Kathol added 14 points each for Cedar (14-2), ranked No. 7 in Nebraska Class D1.

Brooklyn Kruse scored a game-high 26 points for the Blue Devils, who fell to 9-9.

Central Lyon 68, MOC-Floyd Valley 44

Desta Hoogendoorn's 22 points led the top-ranked Lions to a Siouxland Conference win Friday night.

Addison Klosterbuer added 19 points and Afton Schlumbohm had 14 for Central Lyon, which improved to 12-0.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Dutchmen, who fell to 6-8.

George Little-Rock 48, Boyden-Hull 35

Taryn Odens scored 15 points and Lindsey Haken and Hadley Madsen each added 11 for the Mustangs in Friday's night Siouxland Conference win.

G-LR improved to 3-11 overall, while the Comets fell to 2-11. No individual statistics were immediately available for Boyden-Hull.

Newell-Fonda 80, Southeast Valley 37

Mary Walker's 20 points led four Mustangs in double figures in Friday's Twin Lakes Conference win.

Isabel Bartek and McKenna Sievers added 13 each and Kierra Jungers had 12 for N-F, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A.

The Mustangs improved to 10-2 overall, while the Jaguars fell to 4-10.

Spencer 64, Western Christian 47

The Wolf Pack fell to 3-12 overall Friday night as Bentley Bliek scored 11 points.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Tigers, who improved to 10-1 overall.

East Sac County 60, Alta-Aurelia 58

Mary Bontrager scored 25 points and Makenna Steiger added 17 for the Raiders in Friday's Twin Lakes Conference win.

East Sac improves to 3-11, while the Warriors fell to 8-6. No individual statistics were immediately available for A-A.