Area girls high school basketball roundup: Schoohoven leads Unity past Le Mars, 56-55

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Unity Christian edged Le Mars, 56-55, in girls basketball action Thursday to improve to 2-0.

Senior Gracie Schoonhoven led the Knights with 27 points, hitting 12 of 18 from the field.

Unity shot a scorching 68 percent from the field, compared to 40 percent for Le Mars. The Knights outrebounded the Bulldogs, 30-20, with Unity's Tyra Schuiteman leading the way with 14 boards.

The Knights committed 19 turnovers, compared to 10 for Le Mars.

Sarah Brown led the Bulldogs with 18 points, on 7 of 17 shooting. Matta Skov added 14 points.

Le Mars falls to 0-2 on the season.

Kingsley-Pierson 47, Lawton-Bronson 45.

KINGSLEY, Iowa -- Freshman Sydney Doeschot scored 19 points as the Panthers held off rival L-B Thursday night.

K-P led 11-7 after the first quarter but the Eagles tied the game at 20-20 at halftime.

Both teams were cold from the field, with L-B hitting 37 percent of its shots, compared to 32.8 percent for K-P. Doeschot was 8 of 18 from the field, and 1 of 4 from behind the three-point line.

Senior Brooklyn Roder led L-B with 20 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.

The Panthers improve to 2-0, while the Eagles fall to 1-1.

Western Christian 61, West Sioux 44

HAWARDEN, Iowa -- Juniors Apiyo Harberts and Keana Wynja each scored 15 points to lead the Wolfpack. Wynja also had a team-high nine rebounds Thursday.

West Sioux senior Mia Danielson had a game-high 24 points on 10 of 17 shooting from the floor.

The Wolfpack evened their record at 2-2, while the Falcons lost their regular season opener.

Cherokee 73, Gehlen Catholic 60

LE MARS, Iowa -- Senior Kenna Mongan scored 27 to lead the Braves in their regular season opener. Junior Harper Benson added 17 points and 11 rebounds Thursday.

Gehlen was led by senior Mijah Whitehead, who scored 19 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. Larissa Pohlen had 12 points.

The Jays fall to 0-3.

Spirit Lake 56, MOC-Floyd Valley 50

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Junior Fran Travis scored 15 points to lead the Indians to a road victory Thursday.

Freshman Claire Turner and junior Ella Turner added 12 and 10 points, respectively. Senior Taylor Schneider pulled down 12 rebounds for the Indians, which improve to 2-1.

Junior Madison Pottebaum led MOC-Floyd Valley with 11 points, and freshman Adyson Jeltema added 10 points. The Dutchmen fell to 2-1.

Central Lyon 60, Okoboji 41

Senior Addison Klosterbuer scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Lions, who shot 42 percent from the field, compared to 31.4 percent for the Pioneers.

Okoboji ws led by Lynnae Abrahamson, who scored 13 points.

The Lions improve to 2-0, while the Pioneers fall to 0-2.

Woodbury Central 36, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31

MOVILLE, Iowa -- The Wildcats evened its record at 1-1 in a low-scoring game.

Sophomore Abby Douma led HMS with 10 points and 6 rebounds.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Woodbury Central.

George-Little Rock 50, Trinity Christian 30

Freshman Lindsey Haken led GLR with 18 points as the Mustangs evened their season record at 1-1 Thursday.

Junior Tayna Odens and sophomore Wyleigh Steenhoven added 10 points apiece for GLR.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Trinity, which dropped its regular season opener.

West Harrison 80, West Monona 29

MONDAMIN, Iowa -- WH jumped out to a 17 first-quarter lead and a 48-14 lead at halftime as the Hawkeyes cruised to a non-conference victory over the Spartans Thursday.

Junior Maclayn Houston scored 22 points for the Hawkeyes.

No individual statistics were immediately available for West Monona.