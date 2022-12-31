Area high school basketball roundup: Dakota Valley boys run through Chamberlain; Wayne tourney continues

PARKSTON, S.D. -- Isaac Bruns scored 27 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead top-ranked Dakota Valley to a 90-54 victory over Chamberlain in the Parkston Classic Friday.

Bruns, a South Dakota Class A Player of the Year last season, was 10-of-17 from the field, including three-of-four from beyond the three-point line. The senior guard, a University of South Dakota recruit, also had four steals and two assists.

Senior point guard Randy Rosenquist had a triple-double with 12 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds. Jaxson Wingert added 25 points and Jaxon Hennies had 20 points for the Panthers, who improved to 4-0.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 56, Pender 46

Jake Rath scored 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Bears boys to a consolation bracket win in the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout in Wayne Thursday.

Tyler Olson added 15 points and six rebounds for L-C-C, which improved to 6-2.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Pendragons, who fell to 2-8.

Hartington Cedar Catholic 59, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 32

Makenna Noecker scored 23 points to lead the Trojans to victory in the consolation semi-finals of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout Thursday.

Mallory Eriksen had 16 points and Tali Erwin added 11 for the Bears, who fell to 2-6.

Cedar improved to 7-2.

Pender 55. Pierce 45

Maya Dolliver scored 20 points to lead the Pendragon girls to a win in the winners bracket semi-finals of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout Thursday.

Lillie Timm added 11 points for Pender, which improved to 9-1.

Ava Knox scored 14 points and Morgan Moeller added 13 for Pierce, which fell to 6-2.

Winnebago 81, Plainview 52

Duran Blackfich scored 19 points to lead the Indians to a win in the consolation semi-finals of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout Thursday.

Tyrese Lovejoy added 16 points and Dyami Berridge had 11 for Winnebago, which improved to 5-3.

Spencer Hille led Plainview, which fell to 1-7, with 22 points.

Plainview 52, Winnebago 39

Three Plainview girls -- Abigail Kromarek (14); Keanu Johnson (13") and Teya Boyer (10) -- scorecored in double figures to lead the Pirates in the consolation semifinals of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout Thursday.

Charlize Frechman had 11 points to lead the Indians, who fell to 1-7. Plainview improved to 6-3.

Wayne 55, Auburn 40

Brooklyn Kruse scored 21 points to lead the Blue Devils in the winners bracket semifinals of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout Thursday.

Wayne improved to 6-4, while Auburn fell to 6-3.

Auburn 46, Wayne 31

The Blue Devil boys fell to 8-2 after dropping a winners bracket game in the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout in Wayne Thursday.

Sedjro Agoumba and Alex Phelps each scored eight points for Wayne.

Wynot 51, St. Franchis (Humphrey) 43

Carson Wieseler scored 16 points to lead the Blue Devils boys to a win in the first round of their own holiday tournament Thursday.

Chase Schroeder added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Dylan Heine had 13 points for Wynot, which was set to face West Point-Beemer in the finals of the tournament Friday.

Wynot improved to 6-0.

St. Francis (Humphrey) 49, Wynot 41

The St. Francis girls rallied in the fourth quarter to hand the Blue Devils an eight-point loss in the first round of their own holiday tournament Thursday.

Kinslee Heimes scored 18 points to lead Wynot, which fell to 4-2. The Flyers improved to 7-1.