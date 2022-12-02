Area high school boys basketball: Unity defeats Le Mars; Heelan wins opener against Treynor

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Tyce Van Beek scored 17 points to lead Unity Christian to a 66-45 victory over Le Mars in the regular season boys basketball opener for both schools Thursday night.

The Knights led 10-7 after the first quarter, 19-11 at halftime and 22 to 12 at the end of three periods. Van Beek was 8 of 9 from the floor as Unity outshot the Bulldogs, 61 percent to 45 percent. Le Mars held a 25 to 19 rebounding advantage, with Andrew Fifita and Ben Marta each grabbing six boards for the Bulldogs.

Fifita was the only Le Mars player in double-figure scoring with 10.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 73, Woodbury Central 18

MOVILLE, Iowa -- HMS cruised from start to finish in the regular season opener for both teams Thursday.

Seniors Lance Berends and Kooper Ebel led HMS in scoring with 23 points each. Berends was 10 of 17 from the field, while Ebel was 10 of 16, as the Hawks shot 50 percent for the game.

Berends added 10 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals.

Woodbury Central was led by senior Will DeStigter, who had 6 points. The Wildcats shot 13.3 percent from the field.

Alta-Aurelia 57, Ridge View 51

HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- The Warriors broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter in the season opener for both schools Thursday.

Senior Braden Sonksen led Alta-Auerlia with 25 points, hitting on 8 of 18 shots and 5-5 from the free-throw line. Junior Jack Bloom added 11 points.

Ridgeview led 24-23 at halftime and 42-41 at the end of the third quarter. No individual statistics were immediately available for the Raptors.

Gehlen Catholic 69, Cherokee 55

LE MARS, Iowa -- The Jays moved to 2-0 while the Braves lost its regular season opener.

Cherokee was led by Senior Aiden Comstock, who scored 19 points on 6 of 11 shooting from the floor and 6 of 9 from the free throw line. Sophomore Jacob Hurd grabbed 10 rebounds.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Gehlen.

George-Little Rock 62, Trinity Christian 45

Juniors Matt Helkenn scored 15 points and Drew Denekas added 14 to lead the Mustangs in the season opener for both schools.

Denekas also pulled down 10 rebounds, blocked four shots and had 3 steals.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Trinity.

West Harrison 69, West Monona 39

MONDAMIN, Iowa -- The Hawkeyes jumped out to leads after the first quarter and halftime in the regular season opener for both schools Thursday.

Koleson Evans led West Harrison with 21 points, canning 8 of 13 shots and 3 of 4 from behind the three-point line.

No individual statistics were immediately available for West Monona.

Okoboji 78, Central Lyon 43

The Pioneers led from start to finish in the regular season opener for both schools Thursday.

Caleb Simington led Okoboji with 12 points. Aidan Dahms and Josh Leman each had seven rebounds.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Central Lyon.

Bishop Heelan 78, Treynor 60

TREYNOR, Iowa -- The Crusaders won their season opener on the road Thursday.

No individual statistics were immediately available.

Kingsley-Pierson 54, Lawton-Bronson 45

KINGSLEY, Iowa -- The Panthers led 13-8 after the first quarter, 21-18 at halftime and 38-27 after three quarters in the regular season opener for both schools Thursday.

No individual statistics were immediately available.

Western Christian 69, West Sioux 58

The Wolfpack pulled away with a big third quarter in the season opener for both schools Thursday.

Western led 28-24 at halftime but outscored the Falcons, 27-19 in the third quarter.

No individual statistics were immediately available.