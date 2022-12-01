Area men's college basketball: Northwestern rallies past Briar Cliff

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Northwestern rallied from a double-digit first half deficit to knock off Briar Cliff, 64-58, in men's college basketball Wednesday night.

Briar Cliff jumped out to a 9-0 lead and extended it to as much as 18 points as they held the Red Raiders scoreless for over six minutes, pushing their advantage to 24-6 with 7:35 left in the first half. Northwestern started to string together defensive stops and offensive opportunities to bring the deficit to single-digits on a Zach LaFave layup with 3:02 left.

Jaden Kleinhesselink paced the Chargers in the first half, scoring 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting with two 3-pointers. BCU shot 44.8% from the field and held NWC to 27.8% shooting and forced eight turnovers.

The Raiders carried the momentum through the early part of the second half, using a 15-2 run that culminated with a pair of baskets from Keyton Moser to take the lead for the first time. Both teams traded buckets through the midway point of the second before the Raiders broke through with a double-digit lead on a Craig Sterk layup with just over two minutes to play.

Northwestern put the finishing touches on the game when Zach LaFave was given an open layup on the fast break to put the Raiders up by six with 20 seconds remaining.

"Tonight was really a tale of two halves for us. I thought our first half was really good, we executed some things at a really high level," Briar Cliff head coach Mark Svagera said. "Unfortunately we lost a little bit of that in the second half and when shots weren't falling we pressed a little too much and tried to force things to happen. We allowed Northwestern to get back in it and take the lead and ultimately it cost us the game."

Dillon Carlson led the Raiders in scoring with 17 points. Moser added a career-high 10 points off the bench, while Matt Onken tied a career-high in rebounds with 15.

Quinn Vesey paced the Chargers with 12 points, while Kyle Boerhave added 11 points and eight rebounds. Kleinhesselink had 10 points, six boards and three steals.

Northwestern improved to 7-2 overall and 2-1 in the GPAC, while Briar Cliff fell to 5-4 and 1-3 in the conference.

Morningside 69 Concordia 62

The Mustangs pulled off an upset against the No. 19 Bulldogs at Morningside's Allee Gym.

Following a three-pointer by Trey Powers, which gave the Mustangs a 9-7 advantage with 15:28 to play in the first half, Morningside wouldn't trail in the remainder of a tight contest.

Ely Doble led the Mustangs in scoring, with 17 points in 25 minutes of play. Jack Dotzler followed with 13. Aidan Vanderloo came off the bench for 11 points, hitting some key shots late in the contest. Trey Powers also had nine points, and Will Pottebaum had eight.

Brendan Buckley led Morningside with six rebounds.

Morningside, which improved to 7-2 and 3-1 in the GPAC, hosts Mount Marty at 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Concordia fell to 6-2 and 3-2 in the conference.