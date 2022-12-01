Area women's college basketball: Raiders stay unbeaten with comeback win over Briar Cliff

ORANGE CITY -- Overcoming a 10-point halftime deficit, the Northwestern women's basketball team outlasted Briar Cliff 72-68 Wednesday to stay unbeaten on the season.

Briar Cliff took advantage of a cold shooting start by Northwestern, holding the Raiders to just nine points in the second quarter as the Chargers took a six-point halftime lead.

After the halftime break, Northwestern bounced back, putting up 20+ points in the third (21) and fourth (26) quarters, guided by 50 and 60 percent shooting from the floor, respectively.

Down the stretch, Taylor VanderVelde knocked down four free throws to ice the contest for the Raiders.

“I’m proud of our team for a tough and gritty win tonight,” Northwestern head coach Kristin Rotert said. “Very proud of our mental toughness and composure in the second half and the tough plays we made late to secure the win.”

VanderVelde notched a new career-high 24 points in the comeback victory. Molly Schany recorded her second double-double of the season, scoring 16 points along with 11 rebounds.

Briar Cliff's Madelyn Deitchler scored a season high 21 points on 10-for-16 shooting. Payton Slaughter added 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Slaughter also recorded eight rebounds for the sixth straight game.

Northwestern, ranked No. 16 in this week's NAIA poll, finished November with a perfect 9-0 record overall and 4-0 in the GPAC.

The Chargers, who fell to 5-3 and 2-2 in the GPAC, will look to bounce back Saturday with a GPAC game against College of Saint Mary. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. in Omaha.

The Raiders travel to Seward, Neb. for a 2 p.m. tip-off Saturday against Concordia,

Concordia 71, Morningside 64

The Bulldogs used a strong second quarter to build a lead Morningside couldn't overcome.

The Mustangs shot 26-60 from the floor for 43.3 percent, connecting on just 7-of-25 shots from behind the three-point line.

Morningside was led in scoring by Chloe Lofstrom, the reigning Great Plains Athletic Conference player of the week, with 14 points. Sophia Peppers followed with 10 points and Alexis Spier, Olivia Larsen, and Lily Vollertsen each had eight.

Lofstrom had a team-high six rebounds.

The Mustangs, who fell to 3-4 and 1-3 in the GPAC, return to Allee Gym against Mount Marty at 2 p.m. Saturday.