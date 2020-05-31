Austin McCarl holds off Aaron Reutzel for first-ever All Star Circuit of Champions victory

"I felt I was decent before the restart, I felt I was coming back to them. Early in the race I had to figure out the track and my car and get the wing back a little bit and figure out how to drive it. I was making too many mistakes early," McCarl said. "That yellow was huge for me to regroup and bring everybody back to me. On the restart, I had a gameplan in my mind to try and open it up and drive around (Stewart), which I thought Reutzel would try and do to us, which he did.

"I knew I needed to protect for one corner and I ended up getting (Stewart) and I just need to stay down there and not make any mistakes. Once you've got the traffic, you have to know Aaron's coming. He's one of the top-five best race car drivers in the nation right now. To beat him the way we did, it was pretty exciting."

Shortly after, Reutzel pulled ahead of Stewart, who finished in fourth place behind Danny Dietrich, for second place. McCarl had a decent lead but then he had to start navigating through traffic as he reached the lapped cars. That allowed Reutzel to challenge McCarl and he even grabbed the lead from McCarl a couple of times.