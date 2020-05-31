Austin McCarl holds off Aaron Reutzel for first-ever All Star Circuit of Champions victory

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- Austin McCarl's first-ever All Star Circuit of Champions victory came in one of the most exciting races on a dirt track this spring.
First McCarl had to find a way to pull ahead of NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart, who had a dominant showing most of the evening, during the A-Feature 410 Winged Sprint Car race on Saturday at Park Jefferson Speedway.
Then McCarl had to figure out how to hold off All Star Circuit of Champions 2019 champion Aaron Reutzel toward the end of the race.
While McCarl didn't totally hold off Reutzel late, he was able to bump Reutzel on the final turn to take the lead and claim his first Ollies Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions win.
"It's a huge win. The All Stars are, I hate to say it because I don't think they are anymore, the next tier down from the (World of) Outlaws, so this is a really big win for me, an All Star win," McCarl said. "A lot of really good, really famous drivers have a lot of All Star wins, so it means a lot to me. The caliber of cars that are here, the win, 40 of them and to drive by Tony and Aaron driving by me and getting him back, that was a heck of a race.
"It was a great race and I am happy the outcome was the way it was. This is huge for me and it is going to be a party for me (Sunday) afternoon."
One of the first people to greet McCarl in the winners' circle was his father Terry, who has double-digit All Star victories in his own right. McCarl's victory earned him $7,600.
This was McCarl's fourth time racing at Park Jefferson Speedway. While the first time didn't go well, his second trip ended in a victory. Back in April at the Open Wheels Nationals event, McCarl finished in third place.
On Saturday, McCarl added his second win in only four trips to Park Jefferson.
"This is a pretty good place for me I guess," McCarl said with a laugh. "We've had speed these last couple of weeks so hopefully we can keep it up."
McCarl did have a solid showing during the Friday night's All Star race at Park Jefferson, finishing in sixth place. On Saturday, he had the 10th-best qualifying time and controlled most of his heat race, defeating his father. McCarl carried that momentum into the second dash race, finishing ahead of Cory Eliason to claim one of the top-two pole spots for the A-Feature.
However, McCarl didn't get off to a good start in the feature as he went too high on the first turn, allowing Stewart and Eliason to get under him and take the top two spots early on.
Eliason pulled ahead of Stewart and the two battled for a few laps when Eliason's car got turned, forcing a caution. The damage was bad enough to force Eliason out of the race and moved McCarl, who was in third place still, up to second and behind Stewart with 12 laps to go.
McCarl didn't make the same mistake on the restart. This time he stayed in control and quickly passed Stewart to take the lead.
"I felt I was decent before the restart, I felt I was coming back to them. Early in the race I had to figure out the track and my car and get the wing back a little bit and figure out how to drive it. I was making too many mistakes early," McCarl said. "That yellow was huge for me to regroup and bring everybody back to me. On the restart, I had a gameplan in my mind to try and open it up and drive around (Stewart), which I thought Reutzel would try and do to us, which he did.
"I knew I needed to protect for one corner and I ended up getting (Stewart) and I just need to stay down there and not make any mistakes. Once you've got the traffic, you have to know Aaron's coming. He's one of the top-five best race car drivers in the nation right now. To beat him the way we did, it was pretty exciting."
Shortly after, Reutzel pulled ahead of Stewart, who finished in fourth place behind Danny Dietrich, for second place. McCarl had a decent lead but then he had to start navigating through traffic as he reached the lapped cars. That allowed Reutzel to challenge McCarl and he even grabbed the lead from McCarl a couple of times.
"You just do your best in traffic and judge. You have to run your own race. You are trying to win and not block. If you are going to worry about someone else, you are going to get beat," McCarl said. "He did a really good job a couple of times of getting around me. He was trying to stay up in traffic and I was trying to stay down. We had two different gameplans. I was just how traffic played out and luckily it worked out in our favor."
Going into the last lap, Reutzel pulled ahead of McCarl going into the final turn, but McCarl got inside and rubbed with Reutzel, giving McCarl a slight lead and he charged forward to claim the checkered flag over a driver that won Friday night's race.
"He came down and I just really locked him up and came underneath him and gave him a little kiss. It was all good. Nothing I haven't seen him do to other people to get the win. All-in-all, I got the checkered. He's won a lot of races the last couple of years so he can lose one," McCarl said with a chuckle.
Reutzel wins Friday's Feature
Reutzel made the trip to Park Jefferson from Texas back in late April for the Open Wheel Nationals event and grabbed a late lead in the A Feature. However, he was unable to finish the race because he ran out of gas.
Reutzel didn’t run into many problems in his second trip to Park Jefferson this spring. He took the lead in the 25-lap A Feature with 18 trips around the track left.
Reutzel never gave up the top spot and picked up the season-opening feature win on Friday to earn $6,600.
“I kind of just searching around in the beginning, tried not to push it too hard and just see what I had before the lap traffic came,” Reutzel said. “As soon as we got to lap traffic, I was able to get by them so I kind of knew where I could and couldn’t go and tried to keep my mistakes to a minimum and tried to keep going forward.”
The victory on Friday was a continuation of what Reutzal did in the All Star circuit last season since he is the defending champion. Friday’s races were the first of the 2020 season for the All Stars with Reutzel picking up the win.
“It’s just back to business as usual. Just minimize my mistakes and make sure and get a decent finish and keep us up there in the points,” Reutzel said.
While Reutzel has had success at Park Jefferson twice now this spring and both came under different conditions each time. Back in April, there was some rain to deal with. On Friday, it was a sunny day with 70-degree temps.
Reutzel was able to adjust each time to put together quality races at Park Jefferson.
“I like it. So far it’s been pretty good. It’s been two totally different surfaces but both times it’s been racing,” Reutzel said.
Thompson sweeps IMCA events
Park Jefferson did run two IMCA events during the weekend - SportMods on Friday and Stock Cars on Saturday.
Sioux City's Cody Thompson put together a dominant effort on Friday, winning his heat in the IMCA SportMods and then he went on to win the A Feature race.
While he didn't win his heat on Saturday in the Stock Cars, he still finished in second to put himself in a good position heading into the feature.
For the second straight night, Thompson had the best IMCA car on the track as he finished ahead of Jeff Larson to pick up his second feature win in as many nights.
